Liverpool defender being 'eyed' for surprise Middle East transfer

Joe Gomez

Liverpool have a decision to make regarding the defender’s future this summer

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is being ‘eyed’ by some unnamed Saudi Arabian clubs along with teammate Luis Diaz, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The Londoner is under contract at Anfield until the summer of 2027 meaning that his current side are under no pressure to cash in on him anytime soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gomez, who is 27-years-old, made the move to Merseyside in 2015 and is closing in on nearly a decade with the club.

He has made 224 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool, 51 of which came in this past season, and it has been well documented that he has never scored.

Prior to his switch to the North West, he rose up through the academy ranks at Charlton Athletic and was a regular for the Addicks at various different youth levels before breaking into their first-team as a youngster.

Gomez played 24 times whilst his former team were in the Championship before he landed himself a transfer to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Liverpool boss Arne Slot will get the chance to assess his newly inherited ranks when they return for pre-season. He has been picked as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement and will be eager to show what he can do in England.

The Reds would have a decision to make if a big-money bid was to come in from Saudi Arabia for Gomez. Steven Gerrard remains in charge at Al-Ettifaq after they brought him in 12 months ago.

They would be left short of options in defence if he was to head out the exit door. He can play in the centre-back of the backline or on either flank of full-back which makes him a useful player to have in and around the squad.

However, it would free up space and funds if departed for other reinforcements, potentially younger in age, to come in instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gomez has recently hinted that he wants to stay put for many years to come: “Speaking to some of the boys that have moved on and them emphasising how how good of a place this is, because I guess sometimes having something to compare it to helps as well, I’m just grateful to be here. Long may it continue.

“We say it so much and I don’t ever want it to like lose its touch, but the supporters here are something else,” he added.

“Being here this long really helps me realise what we’re blessed with and how fortunate we are to have the supporters we do.

“I think it’s not just in the in the moments when we win things and so on, but it’s just the whole war and the energy that they gave us. I think it just means a lot to be a part of this; this culture, this club and what it means.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad