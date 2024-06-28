Liverpool defender closing in on departure as three-year contract agreed
Liverpool youngster Anderson Arroyo is closing in on a permanent departure, reports suggest.
According to Diario de Burgos, the 23-year-old will join the Spanish second-tier side Burgos despite having a year remaining on his Anfield contract.
Arroyo has never made a first-team appearance for the Reds despite joining from Colombian side Fortaleza CEIF in 2018. He has had eight different loan moves during that time.
The latest was at Burgos where he made 27 appearances in the second half of the 2023-24 season, scoring once. Arroyo is behind the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in the Liverpool pecking order, as well as youngsters including Jarell Quansah, Sepp van den Berg and Amara Nallo, who signed last summer from West Ham.
As a result, Arroyo is set to be allowed to join Burgos where he'll reportedly sign a three-year deal. It is suggested that there are a couple of minor details to finalise before the transfer is ratified.
So far, Liverpool have allowed Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara to depart at the end of their respective contracts. Goalkeeper Adrian has been offered a new deal but he appears set to complete a free transfer to Real Betis.
