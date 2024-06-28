Liverpool defender closing in on departure as three-year contract agreed

Liverpool's Anfield stadium. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The 23-year-old joined Liverpool in 2018 but has never made a first-team appearance.

Liverpool youngster Anderson Arroyo is closing in on a permanent departure, reports suggest.

According to Diario de Burgos, the 23-year-old will join the Spanish second-tier side Burgos despite having a year remaining on his Anfield contract.

The latest was at Burgos where he made 27 appearances in the second half of the 2023-24 season, scoring once. Arroyo is behind the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in the Liverpool pecking order, as well as youngsters including Jarell Quansah, Sepp van den Berg and Amara Nallo, who signed last summer from West Ham.

As a result, Arroyo is set to be allowed to join Burgos where he'll reportedly sign a three-year deal. It is suggested that there are a couple of minor details to finalise before the transfer is ratified.