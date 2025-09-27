Ibrahima Konate has entered the final year of his Liverpool contract and a new deal is still to be agreed.

Liverpool fans will be keeping watch on the latest contract development at Arsenal.

It’s not that the Premier League title rivals are going to do business anytime soon. That hasn’t happened since the Reds purchased Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in 2017.

But the future of Gunners defender William Saliba is something that Kopites will be interested in - as it might impact Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate.

Both France internationals have been linked with potential transfers to Real Madrid when their respective contracts expire. Konate’s Anfield deal comes to a close at the end of this season and talks have been stalling. Saliba’s Arsenal agreement expires in 2027 yet there have been suggestions that the Spanish giants have already reached out to his representatives.

However, multiple reports claim that Saliba is set to commit his future to Arsenal. He is primed to put pen to paper on a new five-year deal in North London, with head coach Mikel Arteta explaining that Saliba has told his boss he wants to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Konate latest

As a result, Real could step up their pursuit of Konate, with ESPN Deportes suggesting that Saliba’s decision to stay at the Gunners ‘puts all eyes on the Liverpool centre-back’ and that ‘Konate's name returns to the fore’.

Madrid signed Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer after he turned down a new Liverpool contract and there are sections of fans fearing that history will repeat itself. Konate is a key player for Liverpool and helped Arne Slot’s side claim Premier League glory last season.

Yet it is suggested by ESPN Deportes that it is not a foregone conclusion that the former RB Leipzig defender will complete a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. It is suggested that ‘there are other voices within the club who are not as unanimous about his signing’ compared to Alexander-Arnold.

Madrid are expected to be in the market next summer as David Alaba’s contract comes to a conclusion. In addition, there is uncertainty over Antonio Rudiger, with his potential exit ‘not ruled out’ when his deal expires in June. Xabi Alonso’s side are also said to be keen on Castello Lukeba of RB Leipzig.

What’s been said

Speaking on his future after Liverpool lifted the Premier League title in May, Konate told reporters: “I just want to say one thing: everything you saw on social media is completely fake. I didn’t even ask for something from the club. They made me an offer, and I replied to them with something, that is it.

“The rest, that I want to wait until the end [of his contract], all of it is completely fake. In November [it was claimed] I am very close to signing the deal. I was like, ‘ah, they have more information than me’ because it was not true at that moment and that is why I was a little bit mad. I knew at one moment people would think I didn’t want to sign the contract but I was never close to signing it. We will see what will happen.”