The Reds defender moved on-loan to the Championship side in January and has been pivotal in their quest for promotion.

Out-on-loan Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has admitted he remains open about the prospect of his future after a successful spell at Bournemouth.

The centre-back played a huge part in Liverpool’s late charge to the Champions League places last season, making 17 Premier League appearances for an injury-ravaged team and filling in for the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

But the return of both to full fitness, plus the signing of Ibrahima Konate, has pushed Phillips down the pecking order and he racked up just 90 Champions League minutes and a sprinkling of cup games before making the move.

And now the 25-year-old has established himself in Scott Parker’s side - starting eight games as the Cherries push for promotion. And he’s admitted he would be open to staying at the club but is trying to focus on each game as the priority.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent Sport, Phillips said of a future at Bournemouth: “Possibly. We’ve not had conversations about that yet. We’re just sticking at the task at another moment. Obviously if the clubs, Bournemouth and Liverpool want to have those discussions and we’ll see what comes of that.

“We’re trying to do it one game at a time. That was the way it was as well last season when I was playing regularly for Liverpool and trying to achieve that goal of Champions League Football. It was the same then, we viewed it one game at a time.”

Despite featuring in this season’s Champions League group stages, Phillips admitted he doesn’t quite feel part of the squad that is chasing the quadruple, rather he watches them as a supporter.

“I played in the game against Milan and got maybe 30 seconds against Atletico but I wouldn’t consider myself as someone who’s played a role in the Champions League campaign.” He added.

“So it’s more of a supporting role and it’s same watching them in the Premier League as well. I Just want them to do well and the club to do well.”

Parker impressed but Phillips’ future ‘irrelevant’

Phillips’ January move has clearly been successful, with the Cherries climbing into the automatic promotion places thanks to five wins in eight since the defender’s arrival.

And Bournemouth manager Parker has been impressed by his January signing, describing him as an ‘extremely bright lad’.

Nat Phillips in action for Bournemouth. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images

But he remained stone-faced when asked about the prospect of Phillips making his move to the south coast permanent.

“Perhaps, maybe, hopefully,” Parker said when asked if Phillips could stay.

“At this moment in time that’s not really been discussed, as always with Nat and with all the players who are on loan, and their positions, where they sit at the end of the season, or they don’t sit is really irrelevant.

“Just tell them to keep their heads down and focus on performing, and that probably ends up taking care of itself one way or another.

“That’s how I’ve learnt things. So he needs to be consistent in his levels, which he has done.

“He’s done very well since he’s come in to the side. Someone who’s engaged, someone wants to learn every day, someone has invested in us and the team and yeah, he needs to continue that.”

At 25, Phillips is understandably desperate for regular football, and Liverpool’s depth at centre-back offers little room for a breakthrough.