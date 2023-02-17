Register
Liverpool defender provides 11-word injury update from hospital bed

Liverpool injury news as Calvin Ramsay is forced to undergo surgery.

By Will Rooney
2 minutes ago

Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay has confirmed that he has undergone successful surgery.

Ramsay joined the Reds from Aberdeen last summer but has endured a difficult opening season at the club.

He had a back injury after arriving at Anfield and has made just two appearances so far.

Now Ramsay, 19, has picked up his latest setback. He posted a photo from a hospital bed on Instagram, with his left knee in a bandage.

It was reported that the one-cap Scotland international will be sidelined for the long-term.

And Ramsay is determined to bounce back stronger. He wrote: “Surgery went well, time to rest, recover and come back stronger!”

Aberdeen