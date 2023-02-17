Liverpool injury news as Calvin Ramsay is forced to undergo surgery.

Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay has confirmed that he has undergone successful surgery.

Ramsay joined the Reds from Aberdeen last summer but has endured a difficult opening season at the club.

He had a back injury after arriving at Anfield and has made just two appearances so far.

Now Ramsay, 19, has picked up his latest setback. He posted a photo from a hospital bed on Instagram, with his left knee in a bandage.

It was reported that the one-cap Scotland international will be sidelined for the long-term.

