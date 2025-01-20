Diogo Jota injury timeframe given after 'overloading muscle' as Liverpool defender ruled out of seven games
Arne Slot has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League encounter against LOSC Lille.
The Reds have already booked their spot in the last 16 of Europe’s elite club competition after winning all six games so far.
Diogo Jota was absent for last Saturday’s 2-0 win at Brentford in the Premier League - and was not spotted in training before the Lille clash.
And Slot, speaking at his pre-match press conference, has admitted Jota is expected to be out for ‘weeks’. Joe Gomez is also still absent as he recovers from a hamstring issue and won’t be back against Lille or Saturday’s clash against Ipswich Town.
The Liverpool head coach said: “Jota a bit earlier than Joe, both expected back within weeks, not months. I said many times before, the last stage of rehab is most difficult. It's clear we expect them back within the upcoming weeks.. not months. Diogo overloaded a certain a muscle a bit."
