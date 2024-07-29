Liverpool FC transfer news | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The club are standing firm on their valuation

Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg could exit this summer but the club’s €20m valuation could prove to be a blockade.

The 22-year-old has just enjoyed the best season of his senior career to date having played a key role in Mainz’s survival in the Bundesliga. Having started the majority of games, he experienced a key learning year in Germany and is now searching for his next steps.

While a path to the first-team is visible, it’s also convoluted. There are four senior centre-backs yet Virgil van Dijk is in the final year of his deal and Joe Gomez played predominantly at left-back last season - and they have been linked with moves for centre-backs. But there is also a route away; PSV have been credited with strong interest and have had a €10m bid rejected by Liverpool, according to Fabrizio Romano. As the club value him around €20m, any bid will likely be rejected. Romano tweeted: “Understand PSV Eindhoven have sent formal bid to Liverpool for Sepp van den Berg at the end of last week, worth around €10m. Liverpool have immediately rejected the proposal.”

Speaking earlier in pre-season, Van den Berg opened up on his transfer valuation of around €20m, a fee that Liverpool would want to hold out for in the event of a departure - but it has been a stumbling block for other clubs thus far.

"The first reaction from me was that it was quite high! Of course, it is a compliment in one way. It’s a sign of how well I did last year. But it makes it a bit more difficult the other way. If they only thought I was worth £2m that wouldn’t be nice! But £20m is maybe on the high side.”