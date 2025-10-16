Slot has been speaking about Chelsea | Getty Images

Liverpool were among seven clubs linked with this double transfer swoop

Liverpool have been beaten by a Premier League rival in their pursuit of a double transfer swoop this month.

The Reds were one of the several top flight clubs who were interested in signing twin midfielders Anton and Bailey Palmer from Middlesbrough. At 16, the brothers had made the decision to leave the Championship club, having spent eight years working their way through the youth system.

Now, the Palmers have signed for a Premier League club together to pursue their next chapter, but it’s not Liverpool.

Liverpool deal double transfer snub despite making offer

The Palmer twins released a joint statement on social media to confirm their decision to leave Boro this year. The club they have been at since they were just eight years old.

“We thank everyone involved in developing us into the players we are today from the medical staff to the coaches. This club will forever be a part of us. We have made memories and friendships for life, but it is now time for us to start a new journey.”

The brothers have now signed for Brighton and Hove Albion, who have beat six of their Premier League rivals to getting a deal over the line. Anton and Bailey Palmer turn 17 next month and will be able to sign their first professional contracts from then.

The Palmers will hope to see their senior debuts on the horizon with Brighton, who have nurtured young talent in the past, which will have likely played a big role in convincing the starlets to join the club. The Seagulls are currently 12th in the Premier League table but with just six midfielders registered to their whole senior roster, they could start to include their new signings on the bench in the near future.

Liverpool had submitted an offer to sign Anton and Bailey Palmer

According to TBR Football, Liverpool were among the clubs who had ‘made an offer’ in attempt to sign the Palmer twins from Middlesbrough this month. The Reds were one of six teams to table an offer, alongside Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and both Manchester City and Manchester United.

Brighton had also been included in the conversation as ‘being in the race’ for the Palmers but there was not a mention of them submitting an offer to make a deal happen. Regardless, the Seagulls beat all six Premier League rivals to the brothers’ signatures, who have taken a big step in the next chapter of their career.

Anton and Bailey leave Middlesbrough despite the club’s impressive start to their Championship season. Boro are currently second in the table, just one point behind leaders Coventry City.

Brighton are yet to confirm their double signing of the brothers this week, but both Anton and Bailey have taken to Instagram to post the official signing photos of them with their shirts, alongside the caption: “Delighted to finally sign for Brighton, ready to get to work!”