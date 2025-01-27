Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer headlines for Liverpool and their Premier League rivals.

With the final days of the January transfer window now looming, clubs have limited time to finalise any incomings and outgoings before the deadline halts business until the summer. Liverpool have had a quiet one up until now but a lot of talk is surrounding them and potential new contracts.

Following the latest round of Premier League results, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest transfer rumours for Liverpool and their top flight rivals.

Liverpool ‘determined’ to agree new player terms with Anfield star

The headlines continue to monitor Liverpool’s situation with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, but as things stand, no progress towards new contracts have been made. However, reports have emerged claiming the Reds are stepping up talks to tie down Ibrahima Konaté and Harvey Elliott.

A new update has been provided on the latter, as former Manchester United chief Mick Brown claims Liverpool are pushing hard to reach new terms with the midfielder. Only recently, Elliott confirmed his stance at the club and stressed he is willing to fight for his place at Anfield.

“I hear they’re determined to agree a new deal. Harvey Elliott has done better than I thought he would do, to tell you the truth. But he seems to be a good character around the club and he’s made real improvements to his game while he’s been at Liverpool,” Brown told Football Insider.

“The only reason he’s not in the side is because they’ve got players like Mac Allister and Szoboszlai there. He’s been injured as well, don’t forget, so he’ll be given time to come back. So yes, Liverpool want to keep him at the club.

“They want to avoid a situation where he’s in the final year of his contract and could leave for free like we’ve seen with Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold. If that means tying him down to a long-term deal, I think they’ll start working on that soon.”

Aston Villa ‘agree personal terms’ with rival star

As Aston Villa fight for another top four finish, they are looking to finalise a deal before the January window closes to bolster their squad. According to Fabrizio Romano, Unai Emery’s side ‘have agreed personal terms’ with Chelsea’s Axel Disasi for a winter move, and are now just waiting to tie things up with their Premier League rivals.

With just six Premier League appearances under his belt so far this season, the versatile defender has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge to pursue more regular game time. A number of clubs in Europe have been showing interest in Disasi but according to the latest update, the 26-year-old ‘wants to join’ Villa and the manager is eager to get the deal over the line.

“Axel Disasi has agreed on personal terms with Aston Villa,” Romano wrote on social media. “Disasi wants to join Villa despite interest from more clubs around Europe after direct talk with Unai Emery, crucial to get the green light. Deal now up to Chelsea and Villa to reach full agreement.”