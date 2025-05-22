Liverpool's Colombian midfielder #07 Luis Diaz eyes the ball during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on April 13, 2025. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are considering their options for if Luiz Díaz joins Barcelona

One of the greatest strengths of Liverpool’s title-winning team this campaign has been their depth of talent across the squad which has given Arne Slot the ability to change and adapt to any situation.

With the exception of just one or two players, the Reds have multiple options in every position which has meant they have adapted seamlessly to injuries or dips in form. This has been particularly apparent in an effortlessly interchangeable forward line.

As the season draws to a close and the summer transfer window beckons, several of Liverpool’s attacking stars have been linked with moves away, meaning that Slot may have his work cut out over the next three months to ensure he retains that competition for places as the Reds begin their title defence next campaign.

One star who has been the subject of transfer speculation is Luis Díaz, with Spanish giants Barcelona reported to hold a keen interest in the 28-year-old. Should he depart Anfield, Liverpool will need to consider their options to replace him.

Belgian ace reportedly a £25m target

According to reports by TBR Football, Liverpool have held talks with the camp of Lyon forward Malick Fofana. The French club are reportedly holding out for around €30m (£25.2m) for the 20-year-old, who mostly plays on the left wing.

Though not an immediate replacement for Díaz, Liverpool feel the Belgium international could develop into a top player under their watch while offering continued competition for places in the short term.

A scouting report by Football Talent Scout earlier this season compared Fofana to Ballon d’Or runner-up Vinícius Jr and Barcelona legend Pedro, noting Fofana’s pace, dribbling and flair in addition to his ability to use both feet. They rated his potential as 9.5/10, emphasising the talent possessed by the 2005-born forward.

How does Fofana compare to Díaz?

Though different players, Fofana shares similarities with Díaz and could be a good long-term option to replace him. Both are famed for their dribbling skill and close control cutting in from the left, and can chip in with important goals for the team.

Fofana has registered 24 goals and 17 assists in his short career so far, with 11 goals in 41 Lyon appearances this season including six Europa League strikes. Díaz’s 17 goals and 8 assists would be difficult to replace, but he had only scored four career goals in Colombia at the same age Fofana is now which suggests there is still a lot of room for the Belgian to get even better.

In March, Malick’s agent, Boba Fofana, claimed a transfer to Anfield would be a dream move for the young star.

“The choice of heart would be Liverpool,” said Fofana. “He has the potential to enter the rotation, and outbreak out, we would like to see him succeed African legends such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and El Hadji Diouf.”

This transfer is certainly one to watch out for if a move away from Merseyside were to materialise for Díaz.