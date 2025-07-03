Liverpool's Portuguese striker #20 Diogo Jota runs with the ball during the English League Cup final football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on March 16, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has died in a traffic collision in Spain at the age of 28.

The Portugal international, according to local reports, was travelling with his brother Andre who is a professional footballer Portuguese second-tier club Penafiel. The vehicle they were in went off the road after a tyre blew and caught fire, with witnesses calling emergency services.

BBC Sport been told by local police that Jota and his brother died at 3am local time in Spain.

Jota married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso on June 22 as he shared images of their ceremony on social media last week. The couple had three children together. Their first child was born in 2021 as they welcomed their third baby in November.

The forward first arrived at Liverpool in 2020 from Wolverhampton Wanderers. He played 182 times for the Reds, scoring 65 goals and providing 26 assists. He helped the club lift the Premier League title last season and was also part of the side that won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in 2022.

With his country he has won the Nations League twice, with 14 goals in 49 appearances.

Spanish police said: "A road accident occurred at 12.30am this morning at kilometre 65 of the A-52 motorway, in the municipality of Cernadilla, Zamora. A vehicle left the road and everything indicates a tyre burst while overtaking. As a result of the accident, the car caught fire and both people were killed.

"Pending the completion of forensic tests, one of the deceased has been identified as Diogo Jota, a Liverpool FC player, and his brother, Andre Felipe."