Liverpool star's agent prediction was right as he becomes key figure against all odds

This Liverpool star continues to impress with his performances this season.

Liverpool’s summer signings have been settling into their new club well so far, with Hugo Ekitike in particular shining in attack.

The France international notched his third Premier League goal of the season against Everton on Saturday, which proved crucial in keeping the Reds’ perfect run ticking over.

The arrival of both Ekitike and British record transfer Alexander Isak has boiled up the exciting debate of who will be Arne Slot’s starting striker for the season. Both players are top class attackers and it’s likely going to cause quite the headache for the manager once Isak also finds form for his new club.

There is one player who hasn’t been impacted by the competition of new arrivals, though. Dominik Szoboszlai remains a key player for Liverpool and these opening five games have only reiterated his importance to the team.

Dominik Szoboszlai untouchable despite Florian Wirtz arrival

The arrival of Florian Wirtz was a statement from Liverpool, who approached the transfer window eager to improve all areas of the pitch after winning the Premier League.

Right from the off, many expected Szoboszlai to relinquish his starting role in favour of £116 million new boy Wirtz. Fans were impressed with the German’s pre-season but it still didn’t warrant Szoboszlai getting the elbow.

The first Premier League game of the season saw Wirtz start in front of Alexis Mac Allister and the Hungarian in midfield. Szoboszlai was then called upon as Slot’s emergency right-back, following an injury to Jeremie Frimpong and limited fitness for both Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez.

Not only did Szoboszlai put in three solid defensive performances at right-back, he scored the winning goal against Arsenal with a sublime free-kick to really put all of his skills on full display. Szoboszlai also combined with the rest of Liverpool’s midfielders to set up Ekitike’s goal against Everton.

His versatility and his tireless engine have well and truly put Szoboszlai in the category of Liverpool’s more reliable and important players.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s agent made correct prediction

Szoboszlai’s agent Matyas Esterhazy was never overly concerned with the arrival of Wirtz. The agent, who also represents goalkeeper Armin Pecsi, predicted the midfielder would find a way to play alongside Wirtz and continue to develop under the demand of the ever-evolving Liverpool.

“I am neither afraid of nor interested in this question or suggestion [of Florian Wirtz],” Esterhazy told M4 Sport back in June. “Since the age of 16, Dominik has been in an environment where competition is fundamental. I have never seen a Premier League-winning club that does not want to develop, and does not sign top players.

“I'm sure the two of them will be together on the pitch in some way. Of course, I don't have to put together the team, one of the best coaches in the world sits on the Liverpool bench [in Arne Slot], he has a lot more information than me.

“I hope that Dominik will jump this step and become more and more successful with the constantly developing team. If anyone has a feeling of lack after what Dominik achieved by the age of 24, blame yourself.”

