Things spotted from Liverpool training as Arne Slot’s side prepare to face Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Ryan Gravenberch has trained with Liverpool ahead of the Merseyside derby against Everton.

The midfielder has been spotted by Sky Sports’ cameras at the AXA Training Centre before Wednesday’s clash at Anfield (8pm BST). Gravenberch pulled out of Netherlands duty and did not play in either of their Nations League games against Spain. But it appears that Gravenberch’s problem was only minor and it looks likely he will be in contention to face Everton. The 22-year-old has started every game of the Premier League title assault.

In addition, Sky Sports reports Alisson Becker was also picked up as he was put through his paces. The goalkeeper suffered a nasty head collision with Davidson Sanchez during Brazil’s 2-1 win over Colombia and returned to Merseyside early. Alisson was following concussion protocol and missed Brazil’s 4-1 defeat by Argentina but did allay fears on social media.

Ibrahima Konate was substituted at half-time in France’s 2-0 Nations League quarter-final first leg loss to Croatia. He had a knock and was left on the bench for the return game as France secured a penalty shootout win.

Also rubbing shoulders with Arne Slot’s squad was Tyler Morton. The midfielder appears to be close to returning from a shoulder operation he had earlier this year.

However, right-back pair Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley could not be sighted. Alexander-Arnold is recovering from an ankle injury sustained in the Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month. Bradley, meanwhile, has been absent for around six weeks because of a hamstring problem.

Joe Gomez could be spotted in the background of the footage completing individual running work as he works his way back from hamstring surgery.

Liverpool return to action for the first time in 17 days after the international break. The Reds suffered a disappointing week before the hiatus as they exited the Champions League at the hands of PSG on penalties before a limp 2-1 loss to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Slot’s side turn their attention back to the Premier League as they sit 12 points clear at the summit with nine fixtures remaining. The Anfield head coach will give a full injury update when he addresses the media on Tuesday morning.