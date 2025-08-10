Florian Wirtz | Getty Images

Liverpool are preparing for the start of the new 2025/2026 Premier League season

Liverpool stormed to the Premier League title last season ahead of Arsenal. The Reds will be hoping to do the same again in the upcoming campaign. They are expected to face fresh competition from the Gunners for the trophy, with Manchester City also likely to be stronger.

Arne Slot moved to Anfield last year after catching the eye in Holland with Feyenoord. He has since done an impressive job in England and has adapted well. The Merseyside outfit picked him as their replacement for popular former boss Jurgen Klopp. Here is a look at how they could line up on the opening day against AFC Bournemouth...

Liverpool’s defence

Liverpool number one Allisson faces fresh competition for his position between the sticks from Giorgi Mamardashvili. The experienced stopper will want to remain Slot’s first choice next term. Caoimhín Kelleher was sold to fellow top flight side Brentford for a new challenge after years of being a back-up.

Jeremie Frimpong has been snapped up by the Reds to boost their defensive department. He helped Bayer Leverkusen win the Bundesliga under Xabi Alonso during his time in Germany. The wing-back likes to get up and down the right flank of defence.

On the other side, Milos Kerkez has joined after impressing at Bournemouth. Like Frimpong, he is an attack minded player and has serious pace. He will battle it out with Andy Robertson for a place in the starting XI.

Virgil van Dijk penned a new deal earlier this year until 2027. The centre-back is a machine in defence for Liverpool and keeping hold of him was a massive boost. He still has plenty left in the tank and will be eyeing more trophies.

Liverpool are admirers of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and he would start if they managed to lure him away from Selhurst Park. His contract with the Eagles expires next year. Therefore, they risk losing him for free in 2026 if they don’t sell him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen an unlikely extension anytime soon.

Liverpool’s midfield and attack

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has become a key player in the middle of the park. He injects energy into their side and his power causes problems to opponents. Prior to his move to England, the 23-year-old had spells at Ajax and Bayern Munich.

Alexis MacAllister is an important asset for the Reds and is a top quality option to have at their disposal. He joined them back in 2023 from Brighton and Hove Albion. The Argentina international has since made 95 appearances in all competitions and has scored 14 goals.

Florian Wirtz is an impressive coup for Liverpool and he will be eager to show what he can do. Landing him from Leverkusen was a big statement of intent. The 22-year-old has a bright future in the game and will only get better down the line.

Like Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah also put pen-to-paper on fresh terms. The winger is still as prolific as ever and has been a great servant to the club over recent times. He found the net on 34 occasions last term, 29 of which came in the league.

Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak would lead the line if the Reds managed to sign the latter. It is no secret that they want to snap up the striker from Newcastle United. It remains to be seen at this stage whether they will be able to get him through the door.

Liverpool’s dream XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Van Dijk, Guehi, Kerkez; Gravenberch, MacAllister; Salah, Wirtz; Ekitike, Isak