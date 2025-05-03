Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrates the teams victory and confirmation of winning the Premier League title after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield on April 27, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool are planning for next season after securing the Premier League title with four games to spare

Liverpool can bask in the final few weeks of the Premier League season after securing the 2024-25 title with four games to spare. The Reds hammered Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield on April 27 to confirm their place as champions.

It was Arne Slot’s first title as he guided the Reds to the crown in his inaugural season. The Dutchman replaced Jurgen Klopp last summer and was left with big shoes to fill. However, he took the challenge by the horns and wrote himself into Anfield folklore as he guided the club to their 20th top-flight title, moving them level with rivals Manchester United.

Slot’s only signing since his arrival last summer was Federico Chiesa and there is plenty of business expected at Anfield this summer with plenty of funds available to back Slot in the transfer market. Liverpool have been linked with a number of players ahead of the summer. They have already tied down Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to new contracts while Trent Alexander-Arnold has yet to commit his future.

As Liverpool see out the rest of their season, we have put together how the Reds could shape up for the 2025-26 campaign if they are able to secure their dream transfer targets once the window opens.

Goalkeeper and defence

There remains questions over what will happen in the Liverpool goalkeeping department this summer with Giorgi Mamardashvili set to join the Reds on July 1. Alisson Becker is likely to remain number one but Caoimhin Kelleher could leave as he has just one year left on his deal at Liverpool come the summer.

In defence, Liverpool would ideally prefer to keep Alexander-Arnold. The academy graduate looks poised to join Real Madrid on a free transfer but a move to the Spanish capital has not been confirmed. While remaining at Anfield appears unlikely as things stand, Liverpool’s ideal line-up next season would include Alexander-Arnold. He has been offered a new contract by the club and there are simmers of hope that the club’s immediate success under Slot could lead to a change of heart - although it must be stressed those hopes are faint.

With Van Dijk committing for another two years he will form a key part of the defensive unit alongside Ibrahima Konaté. The Reds could do with a little more depth in the position. At left-back, the Reds have been linked with Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez who is set to cost around £45m. Andy Robertson has just one year remaining on his deal come the summer and Liverpool need to look at the future of the position.

Midfield and forwards

Liverpool’s midfield does not need much work in the summer with Slot finding the right formula in the middle of the park. The Reds, like at centre-back, could do with more depth in central midfield with the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister racking up major minutes. More depth would allow Slot to rotate more and avoid the risk of injuries to key players.

The focus in the summer will be on bolstering the forward line. Alexander Isak has been linked as one of the main targets for Liverpool but the Newcastle United ace is said to cost around £130m. The Reds have not been shy of a big transfer fee if they have felt the player is the right fit, as highlighted after they agreed a £115m deal for Moises Caicedo with Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer of 2023 only for the player to opt for a switch to Chelsea.

Darwin Nunez is set to leave Liverpool in the summer and the Reds do need a more prolific striker at centre-forward. A player like Isak could transform Liverpool even further and make them an even tougher proposition for rivals next season.

With that all said, do you agree with our dream XI to start next season?

Liverpool dream XI for 2025-26 season: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Isak.