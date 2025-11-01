Liverpool face Aston Villa in the Premier League after suffering a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace earlier this week.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have dropped a major hint that Calvin Ramsay will be involved in tonight’s clash against Aston Villa.

The Reds head into the Anfield encounter against the backdrop of four successive Premier League defeats in all competitions. Despite winning the title last season, Liverpool find themselves seven points behind leaders Arsenal and pressure has grown on head coach Arne Slot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things do not get much easier against a Villa side that have found their form, having earned a 1-0 win over Manchester City last week. In addition, Liverpool have several injury problems that they have to contend with. Slot admitted that he was 99.9 per cent certain Alexander Isak and Curtis Jones would not be able to feature because of respective groin injuries.

Slot made wholesale changes for a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup fourth round earlier this week. Calvin Ramsay made a senior return as he was handed a senior Liverpool outing for the first time since 2022. The right-back delivered an eye-catching performance despite the disappointing result.

Slot said on the one-cap Scotland international’s display: “Calvin had a very decent performance,” said Slot. “He was calm on the ball. In the first half-hour, I actually think we had better chances than them, and he was part of that. He played with composure — a decent-to-good game for him.”

It appears that Ramsay will be in the squad against Villa as he did not feature for the Reds’ under-21s at Middlesbrough in Premier League 2 this afternoon. Ramsay has not been part of a Premier League squad since a 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur on 6 November 2022. Conor Bradley is likely to start at right-back, with Jeremie Frimpong still unavailable with a hamstring problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trey Nyoni, who also started against Palace, was another absentee for the under-21s so he also looks set to be involved to face Villa. Kieran Morrison was handed his senior debut in the Palace loss but was handed a start for Rob Page’s youngsters.

Slot revealed at his pre-match press conference that Ryan Gravenberch had returned to training. The key midfielder has missed the past three games because of an ankle issue. Speaking to the club’s website, Gravenberch said: “I feel really confident. Yesterday I had a session, today as well. If everything is good, I will be there tomorrow.”