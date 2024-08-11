Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool team to face Las Palmas confirmed.

Fabio Carvalho has been omitted from Liverpool’s squad for their behind-closed-doors friendly against Las Palmas.

The attacking midfielder was not involved in the 4-1 win over Sevilla at Anfield earlier today and does not feature in the second game. Carvalho is closing in on a permanent transfer to Premier League rivals Brentford worth a reported fee of £27.5 million including add-ons. It has been suggested that the 21-year-old had the first part of his medical in west London today.

The senior players involved against Las Palmas include Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, who are back after representing Uruguay and the Netherlands at the Copa America and Euro 2024 respectively.

There is also a first appearance of the summer for Andy Robertson, who has missed the previous four friendlies because of an injury he picked up representing Scotland at the Euros.

Meanwhile, Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Bradley, Ibou Konate, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott feature. There is also a surprise start for Nat Phillips, with Joe Gomez coming off the bench against Sevilla while Sepp van den Berg is on the bench. Ben Doak is also given a chance to impress.

Liverpool: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Phillips, Robertson, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Doak, Nunez, Gakpo.

Subs: Davies, Scanlon, Gordon, Nallo, Van den Berg, Morton, Blair.