Arne Slot. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool face West Ham in the Carabao Cup and rotation is expected.

Trey Nyoni is poised to be named in Liverpool’s squad for the Carabao Cup third-round tie against West Ham.

The 17-year-old impressed during the pre-season period, scoring in a friendly win over Sevilla at Anfield, and has trained with the first team regularly this campaign. Head coach Arne Slot admitted that Nyoni could be involved against West Ham as the Reds begin their defence of the competition.

And the fact the midfielder was omitted from under-21s duty last night underlined he will be with the first team. Barry Lewtas’ men earned a 1-1 draw against League Two side Harrogate Town in the EFL Trophy, with James Norris on target. However, Nyoni did not feature in Yorkshire. He will be hoping to make his second Liverpool senior appearance after coming off the bench in a 3-0 win over Southampton in the FA Cup last term.

Tyler Morton was another not involved. The 21-year-old has found himself in a state of flux so far this term, having spent the previous two seasons at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City respectively. He’s yet to play for Slot this campaign, with Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo ahead on the pecking order.

Morton did play for the under-21s in a 3-1 victory against Debry County last weekend to get much-needed minutes under his belt. But it appears he’s primed to be on the bench, at a minimum, against West Ham.

Meanwhile, Slot has already confirmed that Caoimhin Kelleher will start in goal once again in the injury absence of Alisson Becker. Kelleher was between the posts for the 3-0 success against AFC Bournemouth

And the Liverpool supremo is weighing up whether to hand Federico Chiesa a full debut. The summer signing from Juventus has been declared fit enough to start after two substitute outings.