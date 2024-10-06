Liverpool duo wanted in double transfer swoop with club 'monitoring' key man

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk. | Getty Images

Liverpool have made a strong start to the new Premier League season

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool won 1-0 away at Crystal Palace this weekend. Diogo Jota scored their winner at Selhurst Park.

The Reds are top of the Premier League after winning six of their first seven league fixtures. Here is a look at the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pair wanted

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool pair Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk are wanted by Al-Ahli. The pair are both facing uncertain long-term futures at Anfield.

Salah, who is 32-years-old, has been with the Merseyside outfit since joining them in 2017. He has been on the books at FC Basel, Chelsea and Roma in the past.

The attacker has been prolific and has scored 217 goals in 359 games in all competitions. He has chipped in with six goals so far in this campaign.

As for Van Dijk, he has been a key player for the Reds at the back over recent years. The Dutchman is under contract until 2026 but Al-Ahli are ‘monitoring’ his situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loanee eyes more goals and assists

Liverpool gave Luca Stephenson the green light to head out on loan over the summer. He linked up with Dundee United to get some more experience under his belt after spending time in League Two with Barrow last term.

The 21-year-old was allowed to join the Scottish Premiership side to boost his development. The youngster is eyeing more goals and assists for his loan side and has said, as per The Courier: “I can’t forget about defending, winning my one-v-one duels and all that important stuff. But I said when I came up here, I wanted to add goals and assists.

“If I keep doing that throughout the season it will give me great exposure. And I still feel I have more to give in all areas. It feels like I have been here a while, but I have only played six games. I am still learning the role and what the gaffer wants me to do. The gaffer wants me in the top line, attacking and creating things. They are all things I can learn and develop.”