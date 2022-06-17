Liverpool’s 2022-23 Premier League fixtures have now been confirmed.

The Reds will kick-off their campaign with a trip to newly-promoted Fulham on Saturday 6 August.

Jurgen Klopp’s side finished second in the table last campaign - just a point behind Manchester City.

Now Liverpool are plotting how they can usurp Pep Guardiola’s men and claim the title after doing so in 2020.

The summer transfer window has unsurprisingly dominated the headlines in recent weeks.

The Reds have swooped for Darwin Nunez for what could become a club-record £85 million fee from Benfica, while Fabio Carvalho has also arrived from Fulham.

But the expected exit of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich will bring an end to his six-year Anfield spell.

Indeed, when Liverpool face Fulham in just under two months’ time, their side will look different to the team that beat Norwich City on the opening day of the 2021-22 season.

Here’s an early look at how the Reds could line-up.

1. GK - Alisson Becker Shared the Golden Glove in 2021-22 with 20 clean sheets. An indispensable player. Photo: Getty Images

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Arguably enjoyed his best season for Liverpool with two goals and 19 assists in 47 games. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

3. CB - Ibou Konate The Frenchman enjoyed a fine maiden season at Anfield. He started the Champions League final ahead of Joel Matip and could now well be ahead in the pecking order. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk The bedrock of Liverpool’s rearguard and is going nowhere. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images