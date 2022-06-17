Liverpool’s fixtures for the 2022-23 Premier League season have been released.
The Reds will kick-off their campaign with a trip to newly-promoted Fulham on Saturday 6 August.
Jurgen Klopp’s side finished second in the table last campaign - just a point behind Manchester City.
Now Liverpool are plotting how they can usurp Pep Guardiola’s men and claim the title after doing so in 2020.
The summer transfer window has unsurprisingly dominated the headlines in recent weeks.
The Reds have swooped for Darwin Nunez for what could become a club-record £85 million fee from Benfica, while Fabio Carvalho has also arrived from Fulham.
But the expected exit of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich will bring an end to his six-year Anfield spell.
Indeed, when Liverpool face Fulham in just under two months’ time, their side will look different to the team that beat Norwich City on the opening day of the 2021-22 season.
Here’s an early look at how the Reds could line-up.