The London club have spent extraordinary amounts over the last 10 months and players will have to make way as a result.

Liverpool have been put on high alert after news broke that Chelsea will have to offload players this summer due to a developing financial situation.

The London club have spent over £600m since Todd Boehly took control of the club after previous owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government in early March.

Chelsea’s biggest signings include £106m midfielder Enzo Fernandez, £88m midfielder Mykhaylo Mudryk and £75m defender Wesley Fofana. The squad is an assortment of up of 31 players, with most doubtful over their future at the club.

According to Jacob Steinburg of the Guardian, sources have spoken of panic at raising funds for Financial Fair Play and there have been suggestions that “almost” every player could be up for sale. Especially considering the losses of £121m from their latest accounts, as well as the fact they will have no European football income next season.

But other reports have stated that offloading of players was always part of the plan as the club don’t want their new manager to face the same problems that have plagued them this season.

Two players who could be moved on are Conor Gallagher and Mason Mount - both of whom have been linked with Liverpool.

Mount emerged as a target for the Reds due to his ongoing contract situation, as he attempts to re-negotiate a new deal before it runs out next summer.

If he doesn’t, the club will likely look to sell this summer to recoup a higher fee, rather than risk him leaving on a free transfer.

In light of Liverpool needing midfield recruits to replace the outgoing trio of Arthur Melo, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita (and potentially James Milner), Gallagher is reportedly also a target.

The 23-year-old returned from a highly successful loan at Crytal Palace last season and has featured consistently as a squad player, mainly off the bench this year.

In 38 appearances, he’s scored twice and assisted once and started 12 games in the league under three managers this season.

