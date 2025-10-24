Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Liverpool FC and Atletico de Madrid at Anfield on September 17, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Any one of a number of Liverpool’s side could have picked up the man of the match award against Eintracht Frankfurt, but Hugo Ekitike wasn’t sure about the recipient.

Liverpool marched to victory over Eintracht Frankfurt and for the first time this season looked like an entirely cohesive team.

From back to front Arne Slot would have been pleased with what he saw, especially after dropping Mohamed Salah. The Reds need to find a way to win without their talisman and it looks like they have with several players stepping up to the plate.

The debate about who should start over Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak is one-sided as things stand but the France international wasn’t the only star performer against the Germans.

Hugo Ekitike reacts to Liverpool man of the match

One of the biggest problems this season has been the lack of control in midfield and although it has taken Slot some time, he finally looks to have found the right balance. Florian Wirtz chipped in with two assists and was constantly probing the Frankfurt defence, however, it was the two behind him who provided the base.

Dominik Szoboszlai was immense in his man of the match performance, a 9/10 on the Liverpool World player ratings was more than he deserved with the metronomic Curtis Jones linking the defence to attack with aplomb. Not many attacks or positive phases of play occurred without the ball passing through the homegrown midfielder.

The official Champions League man of the match was none of these players though with Virgil van Dijk picking up the award. The skipper was solid, and back to his usual best even though Ibrahima Konate might have edged it between the two centre-halves. After posting on Instagram to celebrate a well-deserved three points, one teammate couldn’t help but take a dig.

“Why they always give you the trophy?” Asked Ekitike on Van Dijk’s Instagram post after getting on the scoresheet and barely putting a foot wrong all night. The 23-year old was of course joking but it is an indication of the level of performance that any one of five players could have walked away with the trophy.

What did Slot say about Ekitike’s performance?

Slot was also delighted with the impact that Ekitike made as part of a new look forward line, via Liverpool’s official website: “The first goal he scored was special. You can see the space in the moment like this and these are all the moments you are hoping for before the game. We were able to create many, many, many chances, but unfortunately we were not always able to score them [lately].”

On the contribution of his forwards, he added: “Today with Alex (Isak) and Hugo, we had two on the pitch who are usually able to score goals. Alex was a few times close, but had to go off at half time, that is not something you ask for. That’s the difficult balance with him. Both of them did what I was hoping for, making runs in behind, making sure they are a big threat. And both of them did well.”