Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 19, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Arne Slot is still trying to find the right combination in his starting XI but one Liverpool player should never be moved from his rightful home.

Liverpool were rampant against Eintracht Frankfurt with Arne Slot’s side finally finding the clinical edge that had been missing in the last four games.

Out of 18 shots against the Bundesliga outfit, 14 were on target with Hugo Ekitike leading the line with aplomb. Alexander Isak was the signing who made all the headlines and yet it is the France international that is making the difference.

Despite his performance, it wasn’t enough to collect the man of the match award. That privilege went to Dominik Szoboszlai, who was everywhere and involved in most of Liverpool’s good work.

Dominik Szoboszlai dominates for Liverpool

When Frankfurt opened the scoring, the Hungarian international looked like the only player determined to stop the opposition. Several of his teammates won’t come out of the post-match analysis meeting very well given how much ground the 24-year old covered in an attempt to win the ball back.

Curtis Jones in particular might not want to see the footage back after having a 10 metre head start on Szoboszlai only to see his midfield partner try to push him out the way to get to the ball.

It wasn’t just intent that Szoboszlai showed, it was quality too. His stunning 30-yard strike was the icing on the cake in a display that saw him make 105 of his 110 passes, create four chances and three big chances, have 2/2 successful dribbles and 5/6 long balls. In possession he was as near to perfect as a midfielder can get and deserved his 9.2 rating on FotMob. He also deserved to be Liverpool World’s man of the match too with a 9/10 rating.

Without the ball he was every bit as impressive. Two clearances were added to one headed clearance and seven ball recoveries, he also won two out of his two ground duels. It is the sort of performance that should signal the end of any ideas that Slot has of playing Szoboszlai at right back again, even if Jeremie Frimpong is out for longer than would be hoped. To do so would only weaken his midfield.

Szoboszlai shows mentality Liverpool need

With Virgil van Dijk at the heart of defence, the equally as impressive Hugo Ekitike leading the line and Szoboszlai in midfield, the Liverpool boss has the sort of spine that a team can be built around. Now is the time for stability and few players have done more or worked harder than the Reds’ no.8 to turn the current form around.

Speaking before the 5-1 win, Szoboszlai spoke passionately about what was needed and he backed it up with his own efforts too, via Liverpool’s official website: “It never happened in my career but in a lot of guys' career they lost four in a row. We have to stick together, that's important. We had a lot of meetings, we spoke with each other and the most important thing is we stay together - it is the most important thing when it is a hard time.

"We are ready to show a reaction and that's what we're going to do. This will turn. If you work hard and keep going the luck will go on your side.”

All Slot needs is for the rest of his team to work as hard as Szoboszlai, who he has played almost as often as Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah since joining, and a successful season could well be back on the cards.