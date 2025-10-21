Referee Francois Letexier | Getty Images

Liverpool are back in action on Wednesday night in the Champions League against Eintracht Frankfurt

Liverpool will be looking to return to winning ways against Eintracht Frankfurt away on Wednesday night. The Reds make the trip over to Germany off the back of four defeats in a row in all competitions. They have seen their form slump over recent times and will be eager to put things right in their upcoming Champions League game.

Arne Slot’s side were beaten 2-1 at home by Manchester United in the Premier League last time out. Cody Gakpo got their goal against the Red Devils at Anfield. However, Harry Maguire struck a late winner for the visitors and the hosts weren’t able to respond.

Liverpool referee vs Eintracht Frankfurt announced

UEFA have confirmed that Francois Letexier will be the referee for Liverpool’s clash against Frankfurt. Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni will be the assistant referees, with Jeremie Pignard the fourth official. Meanwhile, Jerome Brisard and Tomasz Kwiatkowski are on VAR duties.

Letexier, 36, is from France and also works as a part-time court bailiff. He has been the man in the middle for the Reds on three occasions in the past. His first match officiating them was back in December 2020 when they drew 1-1 away at FC Midtjylland. He then refereed their 1-0 win against Atalanta in the Europa League back in 2024.

His last game with Liverpool was their Champions League group stage win over Real Madrid at home last season. They ran out 2-0 winners against the La Liga giants. Alexis MacAllister and Gakpo were on the scoresheet that night. The Reds should be happy to see the Frenchman in charge given their record in games he has officiated, especially the win over Madrid last season - even if he did award the Spanish side a penalty at Anfield.

Letexier has been working his France since 2015. He first started out in Ligue 2 before working his way up to Ligue 1 after just a year. The Bedee-born man is a UEFA ranked elite category referee and was at the Club World Cup this past summer.

What has Liverpool boss Arne Slot said ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt clash?

Liverpool manager Slot was understandably frustrated with their defeat against United. His team missed a hatful of chances against the Red Devils and need to be more ruthless in front of goal. The Dutchman will want to see a reaction from his players against Frankfurt.

Speaking after their most recent loss, Slot said: “I think as a manager you face constantly challenges. When I just started, you face the challenge of being a new manager and then you need to win games. Then when you do well you go to a bigger club and people are like, 'Oh, let's see how he does over there.'

“Then you go to be the successor of Jürgen Klopp and people say this is the biggest challenge you ever faced. Now we have lost four times in a row and that's also a challenge. So, the life of a football manager is an ongoing challenge. If you win games you want to keep winning, if you lose games you want to start winning again.”

He added: “Do we lose confidence? I cannot see it yet, because every single game we've lost, we were able to create in the second half an unbelievable amount of chances. If you look back at all the three games we've lost in the Premier League, if you just put all the highlights [next to] each other, you would say it's hardly possible that they lose this game.”