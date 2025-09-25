Pep Guardiola applauds during a Man City match | Getty Images

Emile Heskey’s two sons made their senior debuts for Manchester City this week.

Liverpool icon Emile Heskey saw both of his sons earn their senior football debuts this week when Manchester City were in Carabao Cup action.

Pep Guardiola handed both Jaden and Reigan Heskey their first professional minutes against Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night. The pair are regular stars for Man City’s U21 side, who Jaden captains.

Now, at 19 and 17 respectively, the brothers have had their first taste of first team football and eyes around the world will undoubtedly be on their continued progression.

Guardiola took the opportunity against Huddersfield to heavily rotate his squad and give chances to rising stars from the academy.

While the likes of overseas signings Savinho and Nico Gonzalez started the match at the Accu Stadium, the main highlight of the clash was the impressive ten City academy graduates who had been named as part of the match day squad.

After goals from Phil Foden and Savinho put City up 2-0, Guardiola handed Jaden and Reigan Heskey their chances to see out the game. Jaden, 19, came on to replace Nico O’Reilly, while Reigan, 17, took the place of goalscorer Savinho on the wing.

“Today, six players from the academy made the starting XI,” Guardiola said after the win in Huddersfield. Two more came on, the Heskey brothers. I think their father and mother will be so proud of their kids. That's really cool.”

City made it through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup and have been drawn against Swansea City in the next stage. Another away clash could hand the Heskey brothers another opportunity to gain valuable minutes on the pitch as part of Guardiola’s first team.

Emile Heskey says his sons are ‘similar’ to him

Heskey was always a handful for the opposition, with his physicality playing a huge part in causing trouble for rival defenders to keep him at bay.

After starting his career with Leicester City, the striker signed for Liverpool in 2000 in what was a record transfer fee for the Reds back then. They paid £11 million to bring Heskey to Anfield, with former manager Gerard Houllier adamant he still ‘wasn’t the finished product’.

Leicester were far from happy to lose Heskey but he had been linked with a move to Liverpool for most of the season and Anfield had been top of his priority list for his next move.

When quizzed on his sons, who will hope to follow a similar footballing path to their father, Heskey drew similarities between the three of them.

“They’re similar to me, they’re both very athletic,” Heskey told Mail Sport last month. “The young one is very quick. The older one is a bit of a beast like I was. They’ve both got similar attributes.”

Heskey played a key role in Liverpool’s 2001 treble-winning season, which saw the Reds lift the League Cup, UEFA Cup and FA Cup.

