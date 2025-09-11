Emmanuel Airoboma has been handed his first professional contract at Liverpool. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The youngster will hope to follow in the footsteps of stars such as Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah by progressing from the academy to the first team

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emmanuel Airoboma has signed his first professional contract with Premier League champions Liverpool football club.

The 18-year-old is a promising defensive talent that’s capable of playing both as a central defender as as a right-back. He’s been on the books of the champions since the age of 12, having been recruited from grassroots football nearly six years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Airoboma was a regular at Under-18 level last season and is now expected to take the next step up by joining Rob Page’s U21 group for the 2025-26 season.

“Emmanuel has worked tirelessly to reach this point,” said one Academy coach, via Anfield Index.

“He’s a player with strong leadership qualities and a real determination to improve.”

What to expect from Emmanuel Airoboma

Emmanuel Airoboma has racked up 23 appearances at youth team level, with 22 of those coming at Under-18 level. He’s recently progressed into the Under-21 team and has played one match at Premier League 2 level. Liverpool finished last season in 11th position out of 13 teams in the top tier of the Under-18 development league and were 16th out of 26 teams in Premier League 2 last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they’ve often been excellent at producing young talent as epitomised by the likes of Connor Bradley, a now seasoned Northern Ireland international, and Jarell Quansah’s who has recently signed for Bayer Leverkusen for a figure of around £35m.

Airoboma, who is eligible to represent either England or Nigeria will hope to follow in the duos footsteps, and can also take more recent inspiration from promising winger Rio Ngumoha, who has made a real impact on the first team stage - notably scoring the winner against Newcastle United at St James’ Park in a 3-2 victory which could well prove an early contender for most entertaining clash of the season.

Airoboma was in the Liverpool U21 side that thrashed Bauchi-based Nigerian club One Touch FC 4-0 in a pre-season friendly at the AXA Training Centre last month. He also featured on the bench in the club’s EFL Trophy clash with Liverpool’s youngsters against Burton Albion in a 2-0 defeat but failed to make it onto the pitch.

Liverpool’s Under-21s have so far won and lost two of their opening three Premier League 2 matches. They take on Manchester United’s youngsters in their next fixture in 10 days time.