Liverpool are set for a busy summer of transfer incomings and exits

Every manager loves a player who is willing to put the team before themselves - and Arne Slot has found somebody within his Liverpool squad willing to do just that.

Earlier this week, Wataru Endo publicly expressed his commitment to Liverpool for next season. There has been interest in the Reds man, due to his lack of minutes since Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp at Anfield but he has made it clear he wants to remain on Merseyside.

Endo has had to settle for a bit-part role under the Dutchman, having been a regular starter in his first campaign under Klopp. However, the Japan captain has admitted he does not want to give up the chance to play for Liverpool despite being behind Ryan Gravenberch in the pecking order at the base of midfield.

The 32-year-old totalled just 865 minutes across the season with only Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa earning fewer minutes - not including the club’s younger players who were handed a handful of appearances throughout the campaign.

Slot praise for “special” Endo

Endo became more trusted by Slot as the season wore on, with the defensive midfielder introduced more frequently off the bench to help Liverpool see games out. He changed the game against Crystal Palace on the final day of the campaign as the 10-man Reds came from a goal down and earned a 1-1 draw before lifting the Premier League title.

Speaking on Endo earlier in the season, Slot said: “I think Wata has been really useful for us this season. It’s not always a matter of how many minutes you play, you can be very important in two minutes and you can be less important in 90 minutes. What makes Wata special, in my opinion, is every time we have to rely on him – if it’s five, 10, 20 or 25 minutes – he shows up.

“That sounds much more simple than it is because if a player has hardly had a lot of playing time then to be mentally so strong that if the team needs you, you can bring your best performance in – that is not always easy. Because mostly you see players that don’t play a lot find it difficult to get their rhythm or their quality in the less playing time they get.

“The only thing is defending is always more easy than creating. So if you play a player who hasn’t played for a long time and he has to create something, it is always more difficult than defending. He’s been important for us.”

Endo the type of player every club needs

The Japan captain has been used at right-back, centre back and in his natural position of defensive midfield this season. His willingness to be called upon when needed and fill in any position makes him a little like James Milner, who played in almost every position across the field during his impressive Anfield career.

Endo still has two years to run on his contract with the Reds and his tough tackling and commitment make him a popular player amongst the club’s fanbase. His versatility and ability to help see games out make him a key player for Liverpool, who will be eager to defend their Premier League title.

Liverpool went on an eight-game run without conceding a goal across the Premier League and Champions League with Endo on the pitch during a key run between February and March. The only two league games he didn’t play in that run, the Reds conceded twice as they dropped points to Everton and Aston Villa. They also won all the league games he appeared in, in that run. His streak was ended against West Ham at Anfield as the Hammers levelled just a minute after Endo came on the pitch before a late winner from Virgil van Dijk.

Winning a league title is tough, and Slot will need players like Endo to step up and help string important results together if they are to win their 21st domestic crown.