Liverpool 'make enquiry' to sign £17m West Ham, Sunderland and Crystal Palace target

Arne Slot of Liverpool during pre-season | Getty Images

Liverpool may still sign another striker this summer transfer window

Liverpool have made significant progress in their quest to improve the squad’s attacking options this summer, but the job is not yet done as we approach the final few weeks of the transfer window.

Hugo Ekitike joined earlier this week in a massive deal reported to be worth £79million, joining British-record signing Florian Wirtz in an exciting set of forward options for the Premier League champions.

Exits still need resolving - with both Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz left out of Saturday’s friendly defeat to AC Milan and the futures of Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa still uncertain - and making money off such moves could fund an explosive return to the transfer market before the window is up.

Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak continues to be linked with a stunning £150m move to play alongside Ekitike and has long been the Reds’ dream signing, but another name has come to the fore as the club look to improve their forward options for the present and the future.

Liverpool in for teenage Premier League target

Liverpool have been linked with 18-year-old Metz striker Idrissa Gueye, who enjoyed a break-out campaign and has alerted several clubs across the Premier League and Europe.

Reported by Football Insider, Liverpool have “made an enquiry” for the teenager, alongside the likes of West Ham United, Sunderland and Crystal Palace. The young Senegalese’s potential list of suitors also includes Brighton & Hove Albion, Ipswich Town and Southampton, in addition to German clubs Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt and Italians Parma, Atalanta and Inter Milan.

The report cites L’Equipe in claiming that Metz want around €20m (£17m) for the talented frontman, who only joined Metz in January 2025 and had his role to play as the French club earned promotion to Ligue 1. He featured in every game after his arrival at the club, making 13 starts and scoring five goals in 20 appearances in all.

Idrissa Gueye one for the future?

There is a reason the young starlet is a target for so many clubs in England and across Europe. Not to be confused with his namesake and fellow countryman Idrissa Gueye of Everton, who is in the twilight of his career and plays on the other side of Merseyside to the Reds, 18-year-old Gueye is evidently seen by Liverpool and Arne Slot as one for the future.

Gueye made his debut for Senegal as a 16-year-old in 2023, proving that he was always earmarked as a future star while he was playing for Génération Foot in his homeland. That remains his only senior appearance to date, which suggests they were certain his name was deserving of a place in the history books as their third-youngest debutant. He scored 13 goals in 28 appearances for Génération Foot before making the move to Metz. His profile has since grown significantly and he may find himself a Senegal regular if he leaves for a major European side.

At Anfield, Gueye would be in a great place to continue his development with the aim of looking to make an impact for Arne Slot’s side off the bench or in cup competitions. It is also a possibility that he could be signed and then loaned out, possibly to one of the interested Championship sides mentioned. What is for sure is that the Liverpool hierarchy have noticed the potential he has shown up to now in his short professional career. Strikers are in short supply in today’s market and any club would be smart to future-proof the position with young talent capable of going far.