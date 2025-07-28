Liverpool are still looking to add more options to their attack after signing Hugo Ekitike.

Liverpool are keeping their interest in a new centre-forward open as they continue to work their way through this busy summer transfer window.

The Reds have been far from shy when it’s come to spending the cash. The Premier League champions are approaching the £300 million mark following their latest blockbuster signings of Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike.

However, there is still business Liverpool plan to oversee before the transfer window slams shut. A new centre-back has become a top priority, while they remain on the market for options up front, despite the arrival of Ekitike.

Liverpool still searching for new attackers

While it’s been a mission of Liverpool’s to sign a new starting centre-forward, they remain on the market for multiple options to rotate throughout what is going to be a tense season. Darwin Nunez has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Arne Slot, while the club will forever miss the absence of Diogo Jota. His iconic number 20 has been retired across all levels of the club to immortalise his legacy.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are among several clubs who have ‘made an enquiry’ about young Metz star Idrissa Gueye. The 18-year-old, described as ‘one of the hottest properties in Europe’ has a number of clubs chasing his signature at the moment. A number of English clubs have registered their interest alongside Liverpool, including West Ham, Crystal Palace and newly promoted Premier League side Sunderland.

The likes of Eintracht Frankfurt — who are now without Ekitike — Borussia Dortmund and Inter are also keeping tabs on Gueye. The Senegalese striker made 17 appearances for Metz in Ligue 2 last season and contributed five goals and an assist over that time.

Latest Liverpool transfer news

While Liverpool are considering signing a rotational player in someone like Gueye, they remain heavily linked with Alexander Isak. Despite signing Ekitike for an initial £69 million, the Reds are surprisingly still keen on bringing Isak into the fold. Newcastle United are determined not to see him leave the club but latest information has revealed Isak has communicated his desire to move away from the club.

According to the latest updates, Isak did not travel as part of the squad ahead of the Magpies’ pre-season tour and while Newcastle have insisted it’s down to an injury, a number of reports have claimed that the striker is considering an exit. Liverpool will need to fork out mega money to sign Isak, though. With a £150 million figure widely reported, it will cost the Reds a new club and British record amount to bring the 25-year-old to Anfield.

While Liverpool are currently in a strong PSR position, they are still looking at sales of their own that will help further balance the books. Luis Diaz is currently on the verge of signing for Bayern Munich, with a fee reportedly agreed between the two clubs and his medical booked in.