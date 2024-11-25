Liverpool 'enter race' for in-demand goalkeeper ahead of Giorgi Mamardashvili arrival

Liverpool are assessing their options between the sticks as the January transfer window looms.

Liverpool’s stunning form continues in this almost perfect start to the Arne Slot era. After a hard-fought win over Southampton, the Reds have now pushed a huge chunk of daylight between them and Manchester City — eight points to be precise.

With the end of the year now just on the horizon, Liverpool are set to enter 2025 in a very comfortable position. The turn of the new year will also see the transfer window reopen as clubs get a fresh opportunity to bolster their ranks halfway through the season.

Ahead of the winter window, James Pearce revealed that it is unlikely Liverpool will get much, if any business done. However, that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from ticking over. The Reds have mainly been monitoring potential new signings for their midfield and back line but a new report suggests they are also on the market for new options in goal.

With Caoimhin Kelleher’s status due to be up in the air once Giorgi Mamardashvili arrives next summer, Liverpool are keeping tabs on other goalkeepers. They have been credited with interest in 18-year-old Renato Marin, who is due to become a free agent next June.

That’s according to Tuttosport, who report that the Roma shot-stopper has been attracting significant attention lately, mainly from Serie A rivals Juventus. The report has described Marin as ‘one of the best young goalkeepers’ out there right now, and the Italian giants have made him a priority transfer target. The idea would be to start him in the ‘Next Gen’ bracket of the club, with a view to build him up to the first team.

Tuttosport claims that Inter are also in the running, alongside Liverpool and Marseille. Negotiations over a new contract for Marin have ‘encountered some obstacles’ at Roma, which blows the whole situation wide open for those looking to sign him. If new terms cannot be agreed, I Giallorossi will need to consider a January sale or run the high risk of losing him for free in the summer.

If Roma do sign off on a January sale, it will likely cost any interested club a very cost-effective fee. Marin is currently valued at just €500,000 (£417,700) by Transfermarkt, which could encourage Liverpool to make a move ahead of Mamardashvili’s summer arrival.

It has been noted that Marin is ‘very skilled with his feet’, having starting off by playing futsal since childhood, learning his trade by taking free-kicks and penalties.

Marin turns 19 in July, so he is still very much a young talent ready to flourish with a strong team. If Alisson remains Slot’s number one between the sticks, it suggests an imminent exit for Kelleher, who has been desperate to establish himself as a first choice. With Mamardashvili tipped to become Alisson’s eventual successor, it leaves little option for Kelleher to progress, especially with the potential addition of another young rising star.