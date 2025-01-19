Liverpool enter race for 'perfect signing' as club's main 'fears' start to increase

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool are monitoring this Premier League star for a potential transfer in 2025.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have been showing interest in several exciting transfer targets over recent weeks but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to pull off a move this month or be forced to wait until the end of the season.

By then, the Reds could be Premier League champions, but the battle at the top of the table is starting to heat up once again. After dropping points to Nottingham Forest for the second time this campaign, Arsenal finally capitalised and were able to reduce Liverpool’s lead to just four points at the top of the table. However, a turn of events saw the Reds extend their lead to six points after they beat Brentford 2-0 and Arsenal were held to a draw by Aston Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arne Slot and co could be in for an interesting summer as the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah all remain uncertain. Other players have also been linked with exits in 2025, including Darwin Núñez and Caoimhin Kelleher, which could open the door for significant change at Anfield.

Liverpool target ‘perfect signing’ for summer

Despite overhauling their midfield in 2023, Liverpool are still on the market for new midfield signings. The collapse in talks with Martín Zubimendi has left an opening for an exciting midfielder to join the ranks, especially with the Real Sociedad man now linked with rivals Arsenal.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are ‘targeting’ João Gomes from Wolves in order to strengthen their choices in the engine room. The report claims that amid the Old Gold’s struggles at the bottom of the table, relegation could ‘open the door’ for significant departures, including the chance for Liverpool to strike a deal for Gomes.

Those at Molineux are ‘fearing’ the possibility of relegation at the season, with Wolves currently teetering above the bottom three, safe only due to goal difference. Vítor Pereira’s side have won just four of their games so far this Premier League season, despite producing some impressive results last term including a win over Manchester City and double victories against Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facing the drop at the end of the season will be the main concern within the Wolves camp right now. The West Midlands side have picked up just 16 points so far this season and are in direct competition with Everton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City in the fight for survival. Southampton are rooted to the bottom of the table with six points from three draws and a single win so far.

Key players at Wolves like Gomes and star forward Matheus Cunha are heavily in the spotlight right now as rival clubs are eager to snap them up. Liverpool have also been linked with the latter, who has ten goals and four assists so far this season.

Liverpool midfield conundrum continues

Since Slot’s arrival, he has made a few key decisions including dropping Wataru Endō and selecting Ryan Gravenberch as a main starter for the Reds. However, depth is still lacking in Liverpool’s midfield, which is where targets like Gomes come in.

The report has stressed that a January move ‘is not expected’ to take place as the Brazilian is crucial to Wolves’ fight against relegation. If the Old Gold do face the drop, high profile players will be almost certainly looking to leave and remain in top flight football. As it stands, Gomes has a Transfermarkt value of €40 million (£34m) and is under contract at Molineux until 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to Endō’s lack of action this season, it was reported back in November that he was keen on a way out of Anfield. CaughtOffside claimed a number of European clubs have been keeping tabs on his situation as he explores options for more regular game time.