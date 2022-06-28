All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp looks to round off his squad ahead of pre-season.

Liverpool are now less than a week away from the start of their season.

The Reds will be one of the last Premier League clubs to start their summer programme, but it will be another relentlessly intense build-up, that’s for sure.

When Jurgen Klopp’s men do get going, they will be without Sadio Mane, who has joined Bayern Munich.

But they will have Darwin Nunez, Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho in their ranks after a proactive start to the summer window.

There could be further changes to the squad by the time the window ends, and here we round up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield.

Swap talks

Liverpool are said to be ‘in talks’ with Juventus over a surprise swap deal this summer.

The Reds are said to be discussing the possibility of swapping midfielder Naby Keita for Adrien Rabiot.

Calciomercato say the two clubs could swap midfielders, with both players having just year remaining on their current contracts.

Salah update

Liverpool face losing Mohamed Salah for absolutely nothing.

The Egyptian has one year remaining on his contract, and no agreement over a new deal is in sight as things stand.

According to The Mirror, Salah is now planning to leave Liverpool, but he wants to stay for another year to see out his contract.

Liverpool said said to be willing to sell this summer to avoid that fate, but only if they get a very reasonable offer.

Real Madrid move ruled out

Speaking of Salah, Real Madrid are said to have ruled out a move for the forward this summer.

There have been whispers of Los Blancos making a move after they missed out on Kylian Mbappe, but it seems there is no deal in the offing.