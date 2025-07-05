Liverpool have been linked with a shock Arsenal swoop | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have tipped for a shock raid of a top Arsenal talent along with Man City and Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano has moved to quell speculation linking rising star Ethan Nwaneri with an exit from Arsenal, with Liverpool among the clubs tipped to be on the player’s “doorstep” if the youngster does not sign a new deal in North London.

Nwaneri was one of the breakout stars at the Emirates Stadium last season, making 37 appearances while scoring nine goals and providing two assists. The 18-year-old is a right winger and was used frequently when Bukayo Saka was injured for a large chunk of last campaign.

His contract with Arsenal expires next summer. He signed his first professional deal with the Gunners when he turned 17. FA rules limit clubs on the length of deals they can offer to players under the age of 18, with Nwaneri only turning that age in March.

Updates on Ethan Nwaneri contract as Liverpool tipped to be “on his doorstep”

Transfer journalist Graeme Baily told TBR that Arsenal are at risk of losing Nwaneri, as he said: “I think they’re going to lose him. Yeah, it’s looking very, very bad for them in that area – and it’s nothing to do with the finances or anything.

“I’m told he’s got his pick of clubs around Europe when he’s out of contract next summer. Nwaneri will be one of the most wanted players. If he gets to next summer and he hasn’t signed his contract, he’ll literally have his pick of clubs from around the world.

“He’s loved around Europe. He’s loved in England, you know. He will have Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City. He will have them all on his doorstep.”

The Athletic has said that talks with Nwaneri are at a “delicate stage” but have insisted the length of time left on his deal is “not necessarily a cause for concern.” Nwaneri waited before signing his first professional contract with Arsenal. Interest will clearly be there in the 18-year-old if he is available for free next summer.

However, they insist Nwaneri’s first preference is to stay at Arsenal as he is from the local area and has “deep connection” with the Gunners.

Providing an update on talks, Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Arsenal in active talks with the agents of Ethan Nwaneri. The player is really still keen on staying at Arsenal.

“There is some discussion to do on game-time. Because obviously Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke… Arsenal are working on several profiles and on the player’s camp they want to understand what Arsenal’s plan is for [Nwaneri] before putting pen to paper.”

Ethan Nwaneri is the perfect Mo Salah heir

Nwaneri can also play in attacking midfield and would likely be used in that position if he was to remain at Arsenal. Saka is Mikel Arteta’s first choice for the right wing position, he is only 23 and is poised to be at Arsenal for years to come. He is under contract until the end of 2027 but some reports in late May indicated he had agreed an extension.

As Nwaneri looks for guarantees on game-time, he may view Saka’s presence as a road-block to his hopes of becoming a regular starter at the Emirates Stadium. The 18-year-old has shown signs he can become a top, top player and for Liverpool he could be the perfect heir to Mohamed Salah.

Salah has been Liverpool’s main goal threat ever since his move from AS Roma back in 2017 and scored a stunning 29 goals and provided 18 assists to help fire the Reds to the title last campaign. He penned a new two-year contract towards the end of last season but is not getting any younger.

If Nwaneri emerges as available on a free transfer, Liverpool could be ready to go all out to get. It would mean he could have a year to learn alongside Salah before becoming the Reds’ main right winger. However, Salah could yet remain at the Reds beyond his current deal. He is showing no signs of slowing down but Nwaneri’s situation is one that will be watched with interest from Anfield.