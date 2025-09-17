A general view of the FIFA logo outside the FIFA headquarters | Getty Images

FIFA has expanded its Club Benefits Programme, which sees clubs compensated during international breaks.

Premier League clubs including Liverpool and Everton will be included among those due to benefit from a groundbreaking decision made by FIFA ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

A significant expansion to the FIFA Club Benefits Programme (CBP) will see a record $355 million (£308m) distributed to clubs around the world. This is almost a 70 percent increase from the $209 million (£181m) paid out following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The biggest incentive, though, is that for the first time ever, clubs will be compensated for permitting players to compete in World Cup qualifiers. Additionally, clubs will still receive their share of the pot even if the player does not play during the international break.

What does this mean for Premier League clubs?

There will likely be an increase in clubs who will benefit from the CBP compensation, as well as initiative to send players out on international duty. Essentially, clubs will be rewarded for developing and nurturing international talent of the highest level.

This new initiative agreed between FIFA and the European Club Association (ECA) aims to create a more ‘inclusive and equitable system for global club football’, says Reuters, who have quoted FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s statement.

“The enhanced edition of the FIFA Club Benefits Programme for the FIFA World Cup 2026 is going a step further by recognising financially the huge contribution that so many clubs and their players around the world make to the staging of both the qualifiers and the final tournament,” Infantino said.

Clubs recognised for developing international players

The CBP was first introduced for the 2010 World Cup, which saw Spain win their first title in South Africa. Fast forward to the most recent edition in 2022 and a total of 440 clubs from 51 FIFA associations were compensated through the CBP.

ECA chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has lauded the programme as ‘innovative’ in his own statement about the improved initiative.

“At ECA we are pleased to have collaborated with FIFA to support the development of this innovative new FIFA Club Benefits Programme. It will ensure even more clubs across the world are rewarded for releasing players and highlights exactly how ECA’s Memorandum of Understanding with FIFA supports the ongoing growth of the global club game.

“Clubs play a pivotal role in the success of national team football and this initiative recognises every element of it, from early development through to release for the most important games. We look forward to continuing to work closely with FIFA, and the global football community, to ensure we keep driving growth and development of international football.”

The 2026 World Cup will be held across Canada, Mexico and the United States from June 11th to July 19th next year. The next international break of World Cup qualifiers will be next month, featuring European clashes including Northern Ireland vs Germany and Scotland vs Greece as Liverpool players are due to come up against each other.