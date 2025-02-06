All the latest transfer headlines - including the why Everton missed out on a rising star and an insight into Liverpool's summer plans

Carabao Cup holders Liverpool will aim to secure yet another trip to Wembley Stadium when they reconvene with Tottenham Hotspur for the second leg of their League Cup semi-final tie.

The Reds are one goal down after a 1-0 defeat in North London last month, in what was ultimately a subdued display for Arne Slot’s side. They used the energy of the vociferous Anfield crowd to their advantage and turned the tie around with a commanding performance to book their place in a third final in four seasons.

However, having watched Arsenal fall to defeat for the second time against Newcastle United, they will be more than aware that they cannot afford to leave themselves exposed on the counter-attack - particularly against a team of Spurs’ attacking capabilities.

Meanwhile, Everton, who reached the final of the FA Cup under David Moyes in 2008/09, are preparing to make the trip to face an in-form Bournemouth side, who only recently suffered their first defeat in 12 league matches against Liverpool. As both sides look ahead to their respective matches, Liverpool World rounds-up the latest headlines from both Merseyside clubs.

Everton miss out on talented striker due to key factor

Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement to sign Everton-linked forward Mason Melia from League of Ireland side St Patrick's Athletic.

The 17-year-old forward has agreed a deal that will run until 2031 and will link up with his Tottenham team-mates in January 2026. His £1.6m price tag makes him the most expensive in League of Ireland history in a deal which could rise significantly to as much as £3.2m depending on performance based criteria.

Liverpool World understands that Everton had been tracking the youngster for a number of months due to the immense potential he had displayed in Ireland’s top-flight. The County-Wicklow born forward has already found the net 10 times in 54 appearances across all competitions and is tipped to make it at senior international level in the future after thriving at Under-17 and Under-16 level for the Republic of Ireland.

BBC Sport reporter Nizaar Kinsella reveals that Everton were the closest competitors to Tottenham and added that the youngster preferred a move to England over options in Germany such as Eintracht Frankfurt. However, he claims that in similar fashion to the Mathys Tel deal where the club faced competition from Manchester United, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou called Melia directly to explain the project at the club.

Kinsella posted on X: “Everton had come closest to signing striker Mason Melia, 17, who joined Spurs on Tuesday. Postecoglou with another phone call to seal it. Chelsea and Man City were keen; Eintracht Frankfurt were ready to have him in their squad from January.”

Liverpool plot move for 55-time international

Liverpool are reported to be considering a blockbuster move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. TeamTalk understands Arne Slot is a huge admirer of the 55-time Netherlands international, who made a name for himself after progressing through the Ajax academy.

The outlet explains that Slot sees the 27-year-old as the perfect alternative to Martin Zubimendi, who turned down the chance to join Liverpool in the summer of 2024.

De Jong cost Barcelona a reported £65m when he arrived in 2019, but with just 18 months left on his deal, could be available for a cut-price figure of around £30m after dropping down the pecking order at the Nou Camp under Hansi Flick.