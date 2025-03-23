Early Liverpool v Everton injury news: 8 out with 3 maybes for Merseyside derby

Everton manager David Moyes and Liverpool boss Arne Slot | Getty Images

The latest Liverpool and Everton injury news ahead of the final Merseyside derby of the season

Liverpool and Everton have an exciting return to action as the rivals meet in the Merseyside derby after the international break. The reverse fixture was a dramatic and feisty 2-2 draw that saw James Tarkowski thunder in a volley deep into stoppage time in the last game between the clubs at Goodison Park.

After full-time, Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucouré were sent off for a scuffle in front of the Liverpool fans while Arne Slot was red carded by referee Michael Oliver and hit with a two-game for alleged comments he made towards the official after the game.

With Liverpool eyeing the Premier League title and Everton keen to spoil the party, it promises to be another fierce encounter between the Merseyside rivals. The FA Cup takes centre stage this weekend before the league action is back for a midweek round of games. Everton head to Anfield on April 2 with both clubs dealing with injuries in the lead up to the game.

Liverpool v Everton injury news - 8 out

At least four players from each club are set to be absent. Orel Mangala is out for the season for Everton with an ACL injury while Dwight McNeil and Iliman Ndiaye both have knee problems. Ndiaye was injured when the sides met at Goodison earlier this season. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been out with a hamstring problem since the end of January but is not due back against the Reds.

Speaking about the trio, Moyes said: “I don’t think we’re necessarily going to have any of them back after the [international] break but we’ve got three boys there – Dwight, Ili and Dom – who we could all do with seeing back if we could.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be without Conor Bradley, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Tyler Morton and Joe Gomez. Bradley and Alexander-Arnold are expected back at some point in April but likely not before the visit of West Ham United to Anfield on April 13. Gomez might return before the end of the season while Morton is out with a shoulder problem and has yet to regain fitness.

Liverpool v Everton injury news - 3 maybes

Alisson Becker was forced off for Brazil with suspected concussion as they beat Colombia, in a game that Luis Diaz scored in. The Brazil team doctor has said that the Liverpool goalkeeper is not experiencing any memory loss or major symptoms of concussion. He has, however, been sent back to Liverpool to continue his recovery.

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konaté was taken off for France because of a knock but his national team boss Didier Deschamps has since said he subbed the player because he could see he was “struggling” after a tough first half that saw Croatia score twice. Despite their respective issues, there is still enough recovery time that means all three players are in contention to face Everton at the start of April.