The Premier League has announced who will take charge of Liverpool's clash with Everton this weekend.

Liverpool fans will more than likely be displeased to discover who will take charge of the Merseyside Derby this weekend.

Arne Slot’s first clash of the season against Everton looms on the horizon as one of the headline matches of the weekend. The Premier League champions are first on the bill with Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Anfield.

Liverpool will be eager to keep their perfect start to the season ticking over. They are the only team in the league yet to drop a single point and currently stand tall at the top of the table with a three-point buffer over Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth.

Everton will also be keen to bank a positive result on Saturday to add to their own strong start to the season. The Toffees are currently sixth in the table on seven points and will be looking to upset Liverpool’s winning run.

Who is the referee for Liverpool vs Everton?

The Premier League has confirmed that Darren England will take charge of the Merseyside Derby this weekend. He will be supported by assistants Lee Betts and Scott Ledger, along with fourth official Bobby Madley. The VAR will be John Brooks, alongside his assistant Akil Howson.

England has officiated two Liverpool games in the last 12 months - their 2-0 win over Bournemouth back in February and the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on the last day of the 2024/25 season.

The Bournemouth clash saw England award the Cherries a penalty, while Ryan Gravenberch was shown a red card against Palace for his mis-timed challenge on Daichi Kamada. However, it won’t be those decisions from England that will stick in the throats of Reds fans ahead of the derby.

What happened with Darren England?

England was responsible for an enormous mistake while operating as VAR for Liverpool’s clash with Tottenham in September 2023. The match finished 2-1 in Spurs’ favour but the Reds had a goal from Luis Diaz incorrectly ruled offside.

After overseeing his checks, England mistakenly believed the on-field decision was to award the goal, to which he responded to referee Simon Hooper that the decision was correct.

The transcript from England and assistant VAR Dan Cook was released by the PGMOL following the hugely controversial moment. Here is a snippet from the moment England gave the wrong call and was then alerted to his error.

VAR (Darren England): “Check complete, check complete. That's fine, perfect.”

Referee (Simon Hooper): “Well done, boys. Good process.”

Replay operator: “Wait, wait, wait, wait. The on-field decision was offside.”

Replay operator: “Are you happy with this?”

Assistant VAR (Dan Cook): “Offside, goal, yeah.”

Assistant VAR: “That's wrong that, Daz.”

Assistant VAR: “The left-back he's played him, he's gone.”

VAR: “Oh [expletive].”

Replay operator: “Delay, delay.”

Replay operator: “Oli's [PGMOL Hub Ops] saying to delay, Oli's saying to delay.”

Replay operator: “Oli's calling in to say delay the game. The decision is onside.”

VAR: “Can't do anything.”

Replay operator: “Delay the game, delay the game. Stop the game.”

VAR: “They've restarted the game. Can't do anything, can't do anything.”

Naturally, the released audio sparked outrage among Liverpool fans. Following the major error, the PGMOL removed both England and Cook from their fixtures the following weekend and informed England he would not take charge of any further Liverpool games for the remainder of season.

