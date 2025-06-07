Liverpool have been backed to be open to selling to Everton this summer | Getty Images

Liverpool and Everton have their eyes on each other’s players this summer transfer window.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Very few players make the switch directly between Liverpool and Everton during their careers and we haven’t seen it happen in the men’s game since 2002.

When Abel Xavier crossed the divide from Goodison Park to Anfield, he would become the last for more than two decades and counting. It remains to be seen when we will next see such a switch on Merseyside but with the rise in rumours lately, we could be closer than we think.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton are currently interested in Reds duo Ben Doak and Jarell Quansah as they look to bolster their options for the new season. Liverpool are also keen on Jarrad Branthwaite, in a turn of very interesting transfer rumours.

Will these direct moves across enemy lines happen? Only time will tell but if we are going to imagine our first direct transfer between the two clubs in 23 years, surely we can also imagine a sensational swap deal that would see both clubs get what they want?

What is the latest on the transfer rumours?

Liverpool are looking to strengthen their backline and are among multiple clubs in the Premier League alone showing interest in Branthwaite. According to Mailsport, Everton are telling interested parties that he is not for sale, but the centre-back is ‘eager’ to make the step up to playing Champions League football, which Liverpool can provide.

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly echoed this sentiment in order for Branthwaite to boost his England opportunities. This could force the Toffees into a sale, despite being eager to keep him on the books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Everton’s point of view, both Doak and Quansah have been earmarked. According to CaughtOffside, the Blues are among the clubs showing interest in the latter, who has struggled for regular game time this season.

TEAMtalk reported last month that a new winger is a top priority for Everton and Doak is among the targets they are considering.

The Liverpool and Everton swap deal that would break the internet

Everton’s previous outlook was that a £70 million bid could be enough to convince them to sell Branthwaite. While Liverpool will likely be able to find this cash, a blockbuster swap deal is all the more interesting.

David Moyes is keen on Doak and would more than likely be given a regular starting role in the time, which is something Liverpool cannot commit to. Doak is at a point in his career where he needs to be playing regular football, but with Mohamed Salah nailed on at right-wing, those chances will be few and far between.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quansah is another searching for more time on the pitch. The centre-back made just four Premier League starts this season and has been linked with a move away from Anfield to pursue a more prominent role.

If Branthwaite goes in the opposite direction, Quansah could slot right into a starting centre-back role. Liverpool may still need to offer a bit of cash as a sweetener, though. As for the Everton powerhouse arriving at Anfield, his presence could put the pressure on Ibrahima Konate.

As things stand, the France international is due to be out of contract next summer. Liverpool have entered talks over a new deal but progress has been slow. New reports have also emerged over Saudi Arabia’s interest in Konate, which could force Liverpool’s hand to sell, rather than risk losing him for free. This would naturally open up space for Branthwaite to play alongside Virgil van Dijk, with Joe Gomez expected to continue in his rotational role, if he doesn’t also move on.