Another direct transfer link between Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton has emerged.

Plenty of rumours are surrounding both Liverpool and Everton this summer as both clubs prepare for a busy transfer window.

Something that has caught many fans off guard though, is how many direct links have emerged in the media lately.

Switching directly from Liverpool to Everton or vice versa is not a common move in football. The last player to do so was Abel Xavier in 2002 and since then, even murmurs of a repeat of history have been few and far between.

However, in the last few weeks alone, multiple outlets have reported on some hefty interest being shared between the two Merseyside teams.

Everton interested in Joe Gomez

According to former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown, Joe Gomez is the latest name at Anfield to appear on Everton’s radar. Out of the current Liverpool roster, the versatile 28-year-old is the longest serving.

Gomez signed for Liverpool in 2015 from Charlton Athletic, and will mark a decade at the club on June 20th. However, his role has become more sporadic with the Reds and he is looking for a more regular role as Liverpool open up to the idea of him leaving.

“It looks like he’ll be allowed to leave in search of increased playing time, and he’ll be open to that. There are a few Premier League sides keeping an eye on that situation, and Everton are one of those,” Brown told Football Insider.

“It’s a deal that makes a lot of sense because he won’t have to move, and David Moyes wants to add two full-backs to his side. Gomez would fit in nicely there with how Moyes plays and he could do a job at centre-back too.”

Gomez is naturally a favourite among fans having served for so long at the club, and Arne Slot was full of praise for him this season, describing him as ‘patient’ and ‘special’ in the way he plays.

Other Liverpool and Everton direct links

Gomez isn’t the only player who has piqued Everton’s interest either. Fellow defender Jarell Quansah is also on the radar as he finds himself in a similar position to Gomez when it comes to the pecking order at Anfield.

According to CaughtOffside, five Premier League clubs have shown interest in Quansah, who is said to be available for €30-35 million (£25-29m) this summer. Nottingham Forest were named as the frontrunners in the race but the Toffees have also entered the picture, alongside Bournemouth, Brentford and Newcastle United.

Ben Doak is another figure linked with Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals. Brown discussed the interest in the Scotland ace in the same conversation as Gomez.

“I hear from my sources that Everton are looking at him as well, and that’s something I can see happening for the same reasons as the Gomez deal.

“He’s on the doorstep so it’s less complicated in those terms, and they need wingers. Again, it’s another deal I wouldn’t be surprised to see happen there.”

That makes three Liverpool stars in one window that have caught the eye of Everton but the Reds have their own interest in enemy territory as well.

The Premier League champions have been linked with Jarrad Branthwaite for a few months now and the interest has reportedly stuck. Mailsport reported at the start of the month that the Blues are not looking to sell Branthwaite, but he is the subject of plenty attention, and he’s apparently looking to play Champions League football.

Along with the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool ‘have kept a close eye’ on the 22-year-old, who is under contract with Everton until 2027.