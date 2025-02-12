Liverpool and Everton played out a dramatic draw in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk felt referee Michael Oliver ‘played a big part’ as the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park ended in a dramatic draw. James Tarkowski fired in a stunning volley with over 97 minutes played as the game finished 2-2. Mohamed Salah had given Liverpool the lead in the second-half while Beto and Alexis Mac Allister scored in the opening 45 minutes.

The late equalising goal was subject of a lengthy VAR check for a potential offside while an apparent foul on Ibrahima Konaté was briefly checked but cleared by Chris Kavanagh at Stockley Park. Tensions boiled over at full time as Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucouré were both sent off following an altercation after the final whistle as the Everton midfielder celebrated in front of the travelling supporters.

Arne Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff were also dismissed in a frantic period after the game had finished. Van Dijk told TNT Sports after: "We saw how they celebrated the goal, they have all the right to. I think Abdoulaye Doucoure wanted to provoke our fans, I think that is what I saw and Curtis Jones didn't think it was the right thing to do. And then you know what happens if there is a little tussle. I didn't think the referee had the game under control. Both teams had to deal with it."

Referee ‘had a big part to play’

After the game, Van Dijk told broadcasters: "Intense, it was always going to be intense. A lot of battles. Very disappointing to concede in the last second of the game, or even over extra time, but it is what it is. It isn't easy to accept it, especially in the manner how, but we take it and move on.

"I think the referee had a big part in the game today in terms of certain challenges were given as fouls and similar weren't. In the end it is just disappointing to concede a very good strike, but a disappointing one. This is their cup final and they would try to do everything in their power to make it difficult for us. It is a big boost for them but a blow for us."

Impact on the title race

Liverpool are now seven points clear of Arsenal in the race for the Premier League title. Up next is the visit of Wolves to Anfield before back-to-back trips against Aston Villa and Manchester City. A clash with Newcastle United at Anfield also awaits before the end of the month.

Van Dijk added: "We have a lot of games up until the international break. We have put ourselves in a very good position and that is down to hard work, quality and consistency. We just have to look at ourselves, don't look at what others do, just try to focus on ourselves and be the best version of ourselves. We have put ourselves in a good position, let's keep going."

