Injuries take their toll on teams across the course of the Premier League season and it can certainly make or break a campaign.

In terms of Merseyside, the two teams have endured difficult times with injuries but it certainly affects clubs with bigger squads. For Liverpool, they went long periods of the season without Alisson Becker, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and other key figures. For Everton, who needed to rely on their strong core more than others, were often weakened by the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Amadou Onana.

As we reach the end of the season, we’ve decided to compile the full injury stats for every team in the Premier League, to see where Everton and Liverpool rank for the total games missed by players.

1 . 20th - West Ham United Games Missed - 20 (Total Injuries - 6)

2 . 19th - Wolves Games Missed - 33 (Total Injuries - 9)

3 . 18th - Nottingham Forest Games Missed - 50 (Total Injuries - 10)