Matip is one example of a squad player who has barely featured due to injury; he's also set to depart the club without getting to wave farewell to the fans on the pitch.

Liverpool & Everton's shocking Premier League injury record compared to Newcastle, Man Utd & Co - gallery

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 10th May 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 10th May 2024, 18:09 BST

Premier League: The two Merseyside clubs have suffered with injuries this season but it has certainly affected Liverpool’s squad more.

Injuries take their toll on teams across the course of the Premier League season and it can certainly make or break a campaign.

In terms of Merseyside, the two teams have endured difficult times with injuries but it certainly affects clubs with bigger squads. For Liverpool, they went long periods of the season without Alisson Becker, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and other key figures. For Everton, who needed to rely on their strong core more than others, were often weakened by the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Amadou Onana.

As we reach the end of the season, we’ve decided to compile the full injury stats for every team in the Premier League, to see where Everton and Liverpool rank for the total games missed by players.

Games Missed - 20 (Total Injuries - 6)

1. 20th - West Ham United

Games Missed - 20 (Total Injuries - 6)

Games Missed - 33 (Total Injuries - 9)

2. 19th - Wolves

Games Missed - 33 (Total Injuries - 9)

Games Missed - 50 (Total Injuries - 10)

3. 18th - Nottingham Forest

Games Missed - 50 (Total Injuries - 10)

Games Missed - 58 (Total Injuries - 6)

4. 17th - Luton

Games Missed - 58 (Total Injuries - 6)

