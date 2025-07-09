Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez of Liverpool during a training at AXA Training Centre on May 16, 2025 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Darwin Nunez has been heavily linked with a departure from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The transfer dominoes are starting to fall into place.

While Liverpool were among the busiest clubs through June, it's usually a period when transfer business is slow. Football doesn't exactly go on a shutdown but, for a period, things are fairly subdued. Players and managers go on holiday and try to recharge before returning for pre-season.

But with the majority of clubs now back for training, things will start the ramp up. For Liverpool, their focus is likely to turn to potential departures.The Reds have already splashed out circa £200 million on Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili. While Arne Slot has allowed Caoimhin Kelleher and Jarell Quansah to depart, as well as losing Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, there may be others who also move on to pastures new.

Darwin Nunez's future is one that appears precarious. After three years on Merseyside, it just hasn't worked out. There have been plenty of glimpses as to why the Reds were willing to pay a fee that could become a previous club record of £85 million. His double off the bench to earn 10-man Liverpool a 2-1 win at Newcastle United, his chipped goal at Brentford and late brace to earn a 2-0 triumph over the same opposition en route to the Premier League title last season immediately spring to mind. But on the other hand, there has been too much inconsistency.

After Arne Slot's arrival as head coach, the striker fell further down the pecking order. He made only eight league starts in the title-winning campaign and scored a total of eight goals in all competitions. It's fair to say that many concur that an exit would suit all parties involved.

Given the ability Nunez has, he has suitors. It's not a surprise that there is a club willing to try to unlock all of his potential. While teams from Saudi Arabia have been linked, with Liverpool rebuffing an offer in January amid their successful title assault, it appears that Italy might be Nunez's next destination. He's wanted by another champion, with Napoli keen.

Reports suggest that that the Azzurri have so far had one bid rebuffed of 50 million euros. But Napoli are likely to return, with their transfer war chest poised to be increased. That is because Antonio Conte's side are in the middle of selling Victor Osimhen.

Despite the Nigeria international being prolific when Napoli claimed the Scudetto in 2022-23, he's become surplus to requirements since Conte took charge last summer. Osimhen was loaned to Galatasaray last season and he was rampant, bagging 37 times as the Istanbul-based side claimed the Turkish double. But he remains unwanted in Naples and looks set to depart.

Galatasaray are in negotiations to sign Osimhen on a permanent basis, with suggestions that they are now ready to pay the 26-year-old's release clause of €75 million. However, the payment would be spread over five years.

But it seems that an agreement is getting closing, with personal terms said not to be an issue. If a deal is brokered then Napoli are likely to make an improved offer for Nunez.