Liverpool expected starting line-up: eight changes and surprise tweak made vs Wolves

Liverpool welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Anfield with the Premier League title race against Manchester City still alive.

Liverpool head into the final day of the 2021-22 Premier League season with a glimmer of hope they can still win the title.

The Reds welcome Wolves to Anfield although fans will also have one eye on what’s happening on the other side of the M62.

Jurgen Klopp’s men sit a point behind Manchester City, who face Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium.

And Kopites are desperate for club legend Steven Gerrard to ensure City drop points so Liverpool can take advantage.

Still, the Reds will be focusing on their own result against a resolute Wolves side who have the the joint-fourth best defensive record in the top flight.

In normal circumstances, Klopp would likely to gung-ho for a victory. Early goals would put the pressure on City.

However, with the Champions League final against Real Madrid in less than a week’s time, that will come into the Liverpool boss’ thoughts.

It remains to be seen whether Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah or Fabinho or risked.

All three have been on the sidelines - along with Joe Gomez - and there’s somewhat of a dilemma.

1. GK - Alisson Becker Not only aiming to win the title - but also hoping to landing the Golden Glove. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold It would mean so much to the homegrown defender to win the Premier League title in front of fans this time. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3. CB - Joel Matip Played fewer games than Ibou Konate of late and that may just get him the nod. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk The Dutchman was back in training on Friday and could be fit enough to feature. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)