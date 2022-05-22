Liverpool expected starting line-up: eight changes and surprise tweak made vs Wolves

Liverpool head into the final day of the 2021-22 Premier League season with a glimmer of hope they can still win the title.
The Reds welcome Wolves to Anfield although fans will also have one eye on what’s happening on the other side of the M62.
Jurgen Klopp’s men sit a point behind Manchester City, who face Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium.
And Kopites are desperate for club legend Steven Gerrard to ensure City drop points so Liverpool can take advantage.
Still, the Reds will be focusing on their own result against a resolute Wolves side who have the the joint-fourth best defensive record in the top flight.
In normal circumstances, Klopp would likely to gung-ho for a victory. Early goals would put the pressure on City.
However, with the Champions League final against Real Madrid in less than a week’s time, that will come into the Liverpool boss’ thoughts.
It remains to be seen whether Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah or Fabinho or risked.
All three have been on the sidelines - along with Joe Gomez - and there’s somewhat of a dilemma.