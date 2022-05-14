Liverpool expected starting line-up: five changes made for Chelsea FA Cup final

The Reds have already added one piece of silverware - the Carabao Cup - to the Anfield trophy cabinet this season.
Jurgen Klopp’s men defeated Chelsea on penalties after an enthralling 120 minutes of action.
Another tight battle is expected as Kopites descend on the capital in their droves.
What’s more, Liverpool bid to keep their aspirations of an unprecedented quadruple alive. Although chances of being crowned Premier League champions are slim, there’s still a glimmer of hope.
And, of course, the Reds bring the curtain down on the 2021-22 campaign when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on 28 May.
However, full focus is on the FA Cup and Klopp will have to get his team selection spot on if Liverpool are to be triumphant.
The Reds boss made several changes for the 2-1 win at Aston Villa earlier this week - clearly with this game in mind.