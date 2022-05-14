Liverpool expected starting line-up: five changes made for Chelsea FA Cup final

Jurgen Klopp bids to win his first FA Cup as Liverpool manager.

Liverpool aim to win their first FA Cup since 2006 when they face Chelsea at Wembley today (16.30).

The Reds have already added one piece of silverware - the Carabao Cup - to the Anfield trophy cabinet this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men defeated Chelsea on penalties after an enthralling 120 minutes of action.

Another tight battle is expected as Kopites descend on the capital in their droves.

What’s more, Liverpool bid to keep their aspirations of an unprecedented quadruple alive. Although chances of being crowned Premier League champions are slim, there’s still a glimmer of hope.

And, of course, the Reds bring the curtain down on the 2021-22 campaign when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on 28 May.

However, full focus is on the FA Cup and Klopp will have to get his team selection spot on if Liverpool are to be triumphant.

The Reds boss made several changes for the 2-1 win at Aston Villa earlier this week - clearly with this game in mind.

1. GK - Alisson Becker Made a couple of big saves against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final. A similar performance may be needed. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold A no-brainer that he starts. Attacking influence will be key. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3. CB - Ibrahima Konate Could just get the nod ahead of Joel Matip. Netted the opening goal in the semi-final with a powerful header. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk May be tasked with nullifying the physicality of Romelu Lukaku if he starts. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images