Liverpool aim for glory when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris.

Liverpool aim for Champions League glory for a seventh time in the club’s history tonight.

The Reds face Real Madrid in Paris for the right to be crowned kings of Europe.

Tens of thousands of Kopites have swarmed the French capital as Jurgen Klopp’s men aim to bring glory back to Merseyside.

It’s been an incredible season, all right. Liverpool have already claimed the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, while they finished runners-up to Manchester City in the Premier League by just a point.

But the Champions League is the one trophy supporters aplenty covet the most.

The Reds last won the silverware three years ago when defeating Tottenham Hotspur.

But 12 months beforehand, they suffered heartbreak at the hands of Real in Kyiv.

Los Blancos have won a record 13 European Cups but Liverpool are still plenty confident heading into the showpiece clash at the Stade de France.

1. GK - Alisson Becker Will have to be at his very best to thwart Karim Benzema among others. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Aiming to win a second Champions League at just 23. Will have a big ask to quell the threat of Vinicious Jnr. Photo: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

3. CB - Joel Matip Klopp has a big call to make in central defence. Matip’s experience may just earn him the nod. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk The Dutchman will relish a battle with Benzema throughout the clash. Van Dijk has helped transform Liverpool since arriving in January 2018. Photo: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images