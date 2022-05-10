Liverpool expected starting line-up: James Milner among five changes vs Aston Villa

Liverpool take on Aston Villa aiming to keep the pressure on Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool aim to keep their slim Premier League title chances alive when they travel to Aston Villa tonight (20.00).

The Reds find themselves three points behind Manchester City in the race for the top-flight crown.

Jurgen Klopp’s outfit were held to a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur last Saturday before City thrashed Newcastle United 5-0.

Still, Liverpool aren’t giving up on reeling in Pep Guardiola’s side with three games remaining and need to be in a position to take advantage should City falter.

The Reds come up against a Villa side who’re managed by someone they know extremely well - Steven Gerrard.

However, the Kop icon won’t be waving the white flag for his boyhood club. Gerrard wants to ensure Villa finish the season as high as possible.

Klopp has decisions to make when it comes to his starting line-up ahead of the FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley taking place on Saturday.

Here’s the team we think the Liverpool boss will go with.

1. GK - Alisson Becker Now back level with Ederson in the race for the Golden Glove. Photo: Getty Images

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Klopp may not want to make wholesale changes to his back four from Spurs. Alexander-Arnold’s attacking influence could prove key. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3. CB - Joel Matip Surprisingly did not start against Tottenham. A good chance he will come back into the side. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk Will have to be at his best to nullify Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images