Liverpool turn their attention back to the Premier League when they face Newcastle United at St James’ Park tomorrow.
The Reds continue their assault on four fronts, with each game being treated as a cup final from now until the end of the season.
Jurgen Klopp’s men eased to a 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final first leg earlier this week.
Why Liverpool defeated a side who knocked Juventus and Bayern Munich out of Europe’s elite club competition was because of the humility they showed.
Indeed, that’s the sort of attitude that Klopp will once again be demanded against the Magpies.
Having once been heavy favourites for relegation, it’s now a case of how high Newcastle could finish in the table.
Eddie Howe has carried out a magnificent job since taking the hot seat, with the Magpies now ninth in the table after four successive victories.
Klopp could be tempted to make some changes to the Liverpool team that beat Villarreal.
And a win will see the Reds move top of the table and pile the pressure on Manchester City ahead of their trip to Leeds United later in the evening.