Liverpool face Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield.

Liverpool aim to take a big step towards a third Champions League final in five seasons when they face Villarreal tonight (20.00).

The Reds welcome the Spanish outfit to Anfield in the semi-final first leg of the competition.

Jurgen Klopp’s side continue their quest for an unprecedented quadruple, although full focus is on Unai Emery’s side rather than having one eye on the Premier League title race.

Villarreal have already knocked out Juventus and Bayern Munich in the competition so are not to be underestimated.

Liverpool head into the clash against the backdrop of victories over Manchester United and Everton, while they knocked out Benfica in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Reds were made to work hard for their win in the Merseyside derby last time out, with the Toffees threatening on the counter-attack.

That could be the perfect warm-up for Liverpool, though, ahead of the visit of the Yellow Submarines who could deploy similar tactics.

Given Klopp’s side’s hectic fixture schedule, he could be tempted to tweak his side.

Here’s how we think the Reds will line-up.

1. GK - Alisson Becker The Brazilian will have to be alert and off his line to any Villarreal counter-attacks launched. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Wasn’t at his best against Everton but he was entitled to an off-day. Influence going forward will be important. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

3. CB - Ibrahima Konate The Frenchman opened the scoring in both legs against Benfica. He could again get the nod in the Champions League over Joel Matip. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk One of the first names on the team sheet. Will be tasked with marshalling the defence. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images