Liverpool aim to take a big step towards a third Champions League final in five seasons when they face Villarreal tonight (20.00).
The Reds welcome the Spanish outfit to Anfield in the semi-final first leg of the competition.
Jurgen Klopp’s side continue their quest for an unprecedented quadruple, although full focus is on Unai Emery’s side rather than having one eye on the Premier League title race.
Villarreal have already knocked out Juventus and Bayern Munich in the competition so are not to be underestimated.
Liverpool head into the clash against the backdrop of victories over Manchester United and Everton, while they knocked out Benfica in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
The Reds were made to work hard for their win in the Merseyside derby last time out, with the Toffees threatening on the counter-attack.
That could be the perfect warm-up for Liverpool, though, ahead of the visit of the Yellow Submarines who could deploy similar tactics.
Given Klopp’s side’s hectic fixture schedule, he could be tempted to tweak his side.
Here’s how we think the Reds will line-up.