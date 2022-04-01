Liverpool can go top of the Premier League and pile the pressure on current leaders Manchester City with a victory.

Liverpool restart their quest for a historic quadruple when they welcome Watford to Anfield on Saturday (12.30).

The Reds can temporarily move top of the Premier League and pile the pressure on Manchester City, who play Burnley later in the afternoon.

Despite 18th-placed Watford being firmly in the thick of the relegation battle, Jurgen Klopp is wary of the challenges the visitors will pose.

Indeed, the Liverpool boss has some decisions to make when it comes to his starting line-up.

Klopp admitted that the travelling some of his troops have endured during the international break could come into his thinking.

The likes of Fabinho, Alisson Becker (both Brazil) and Luis Diaz (Colombia) has long trips to South America.

It’ll also be interest if Trent Alexander-Arnold is involved.

The right-back has been sidelined with a hamstring injury but was due to return to full team training.

And with a Champions League quarter-final first leg against Benfica, following by a seismic trip to Man City next weekend, Klopp may want to keep several of his players fresh.

1. GK - Alisson Becker Has the joint-most clean sheets (16) in the top flight and firmly has his sights on the Golden Glove. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2. RB - Joe Gomez With Alexander-Arnold potentially absent, Gomez is the likeliest to deputise. He had a decent game against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3. CB - Joel Matip Not been away on international duty having retired and will be fresh. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk The Dutchman has missed only two league games this season - and that was because he tested positive for coronavirus. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images