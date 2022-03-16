Liverpool travel to Arsenal in the Premier League tonight aiming to close the gap on Manchester City.

Liverpool aim to move within one point of the Premier League summit when they face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

The Reds can pile the pressure on leaders Manchester City, who were held to a goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are in barnstorming form, having won their past eight league matches.

The latest was a routine 2-0 victory at Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, they face an Arsenal side who’ve hit form and are determined to give their top-four ambitions a boost.

The Gunners have been triumphant in their previous three games, culminating in a 2-0 defeat of Leicester City.

For the trip to Arsenal, Liverpool will be without James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas due to illness.

Meanwhile, Mo Salah picked up a foot injury after scoring at Brighton but should be OK and Ibrahima Konate is once again available.

1. GK - Alisson Becker Remains one clean sheet behind Ederson in the race for the Golden Glove, having recorded 15 shutouts this season. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Arguably enjoying his best season for Liverpool. Attacking influence will be key. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

3. CB - Joel Matip Another in rich form after being voted Premier League Player of the Month. Bagged an assist at Brighton. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk The Dutchman will have to be on his toes to shackle a potent Arsenal attack. Photo: Getty Images