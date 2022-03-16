Liverpool aim to move within one point of the Premier League summit when they face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium tonight.
The Reds can pile the pressure on leaders Manchester City, who were held to a goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Monday.
Jurgen Klopp’s side are in barnstorming form, having won their past eight league matches.
The latest was a routine 2-0 victory at Brighton and Hove Albion.
However, they face an Arsenal side who’ve hit form and are determined to give their top-four ambitions a boost.
The Gunners have been triumphant in their previous three games, culminating in a 2-0 defeat of Leicester City.
For the trip to Arsenal, Liverpool will be without James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas due to illness.
Meanwhile, Mo Salah picked up a foot injury after scoring at Brighton but should be OK and Ibrahima Konate is once again available.